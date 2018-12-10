'Is this our last chance' for environmental concerns?

Focusing on climate change, the screening program entitled, "Is this our last chance?" will take place in Istanbul and Ankara this year, coinciding with the closure of COP24.

COP24, the 24th conference of the parties of the U.N. Climate Change Convention, started in the Polish mining city of Katowice with special remarks on how this global disaster threatens the future of civilizations and the natural world.

Coinciding with the closure of COP24 on Dec. 14, a selection of documentary films that explore the environmental issues in relation to climate change will be presented as part of "Is his our last chance?"

Initiated by SALT in parallel to the COP21 in Paris, the screening program will take place in the Walk-in Cinema at SALT Beyoğlu from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16 and the Ankara Branch of the Chamber of Architects from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14.

The films included in the program are "Welcome to Sodom," "Half-life in Fukushima," "Wild Relatives," Utopia Revisited," "Bad Seed," "ThuleTuvalu" and "Up, Down and Sideways."

All films are subtitled and all screenings are free.