Hans Op de Beeck's two videos on Istanbul screen for first time

Istanbul Modern is screening two videos by artist Hans Op de Beeck, "Night Time" and "Staging Silence 2." De Beeck's sculpture "Sleeping Girl" is also being featured at the collection exhibition "In Pursuit of the Present," for the first time in Turkey.

The Belgian artist uses diverse media, such as large installations, sculptures, drawings and photographs, to focus on themes like life and death in his artwork.

In the animated video "Night Time," which he made using black and white watercolor paintings, de Beeck presents interesting views of cities, dreams, nature, the human being and different landscapes.

The artist's second video "Staging Silence 2" shows a series of motionless miniature dioramas presented on a fictitious plane, without distancing the viewer from reality.

'Sleeping Girl' sculpture at collection exhibition Hans Op de Beeck's "Sleeping Girl" is currently being showcased at Istanbul Modern's exhibition "In Pursuit of the Present." It reminds the audience of the thin line between life and death and mediates a confrontation where people question their own existence. The artist said he wanted to create a scene similar to that of Pompeii, where people were petrified, buried in the volcanic ash when the Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 B.C.