Young Turkish director to compete in Berlinale for second time

Burak Çevik's second feature film "Aidiyet" ("Belonging") will premiere at the 69th Berlin Film Festival. The 25-year-old director, who competed at the festival with his first feature film "Tuzadan Kaide" ("The Pillar of Salt"), has furthered his already successful career by participating in the festival for the second time.

"Aidiyet," which will be screened in the Forum category of the festival, is a film about love that Çevik wrote and directed. The film is based on the court records of a homicide committed in Istanbul 15 years ago and his own memory.

Çevik received praise thanks to his reformist cinema language with his "Tuzdan Kaide" at the Berlin Film Festival, which is widely known as the Berlinale. The director will be a guest of the organization, which will be held between Feb. 7 and 17 this year. He will compete for the Caligari Film Prize.

Film of travel and love

"Aidiyet," which mainly tells a crime story, is also a film about travel and love. The film, which touches on Çevik reflections about the homicide of his grandmother with the statement of the suspect, moves in the memory of spaces and moves between different types or cinema at the same time.

"Aidiyet" will compete with 39 other films at the festival and will debut in Turkey at the end of the year.

About the director

Çevik was born in 1993. While he was studying at Şişli Terakki High School, he started to shoot short films. His films have been screened at many festivals and have received prizes. He graduated from Istanbul Bilgi University's Cinema Department. Turning his film screening experiences into a film platform named Fol Cinema, he curated the "In Pursuit of Light" category of the Istanbul Film Festival in 2017. His first feature film "Tuzdan Kaide" premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and competed in the Forum category of the festival. Now, he will compete at the same section with his second feature "Aidiyet."