Road to Oscar passes through Antalya

The U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced three films that competed in the 55th International Antalya Film Festival as Oscar nominees for "The Best Foreign Language Film" at the 91st Academy Awards.

The films, "Shoplifters," "Capernaum" and "Cold War," which competed in last year's International Antalya Film Festival held by the Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, have been nominated for an Oscar.

At the Antalya Film Festival, with Mike Downey as Art Director and Mirsad Purivatra as Art Consultant, "Shoplifters" received the "Best Director" award, and "Capernaum" received "Best Actor" and "Best Young Jury Film" awards. The films will compete for the 91st Oscars ceremony, set for Feb. 24.

'Best examples of world cinema displayed in Antalya'

The 55th International Antalya Film Festival Art Consultant Purivatra told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Antalya occupies a distinctive place in the world of art with a selection of carefully selected films, prestigious guests and filmmakers from around the world.

Purivatra said that last year's festival hosted masterpieces from different parts of the world and unique works by three filmmakers, adding, "While the audience in Antalya had the chance to watch 'Cold War,' 'Shoplifters' and 'Capernaum,' the festival hosted Pawel Pawlikowski, Lily Franky and Khaled Mouzanar. The fact that these films have been nominated for an Oscar, the world's most prestigious award, shows that the International Antalya Film Festival displays the best examples of world cinema."

The festival combined national and international categories to make Antalya one of the centers of the global movie industry, support Turkish cinema on its journey to open up to the world and introduce films with high artistic value and high quality to cinemagoers. Held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2018, the festival hosted the best examples of world cinema in the international competition.

Three movies and details

'Capernaum'





Nadine Labaki directed and took a lead role in the politically motivated film that features a refugee boy suing his family. While plumbing the depths of the phenomenon of family, Labaki also looks at political cases through the eyes of children and manages to create a deep sense of reality with actors almost all of whom are amateur. "Capernaum" received three awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

'Shoplifters'

Hirokazu Koreeda, known for his touching films about human beings, creates an extraordinary family story in "Shoplifters."

Osamu is the father of a poor family who lives on small robberies. While robbing a shop, Osamu and his son find a cold, little girl on the street. Despite everything, they take care of the girl who is in desperate straits. But an unexpected event reveals hidden secrets and jeopardizes family bonds.

'Cold War'

Directed by Pawel Pawlikowksi, "Cold War" is a unique love story in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris in the 1950s.

With strong cinematography and excellent acting, the film reflects the impossible but passionate love of a man and a woman with completely opposite characters.

Pawlikowski, who previously won an Oscar for his film "Ida," received the "Best Director Award" at the Cannes Film Festival for his innovative work in this film.