Seven movies to debut this week

'Papillon'

The film was produced as an adaptation of the movie "Papillon," produced in 1973 starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. This time it features Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek.

"Papillon" was made based on a true story and it describes the friendship developing between Henri Papillon Charriere, who was convicted although he was not guilty, and the banker Louis Dega, the man he met in prison. The movie follows the pair's efforts in trying to break out of the prison that has a reputation of being impossible to break out.

Directed by Michael Noer, the film has a cast of Tommy Flanagan, Eve Hewson, Roland Moller and Michael Socha.

'Everybody Knows'

"Everybody Knows," directed by Asghar Farhadi, with a cast of Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Ricardo Darin, Barbara Lennie, Inma Cuesta, Carla Campra, Eduard Fernandez, Sara Salamo, Elvira Minguez and Jaime Lorente, will meet with its viewers.

The first movie shot by the Iranian director Asghar Farhadi in Spanish, with the premier occurring in the Cannes Film Festival, describes the story of a woman who had to face certain facts after a special encounter.

'Captain Marvel'

Directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, "Captain Marvel" has a cast of Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Lee Pace, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Annette Bening, Gemma Chan and Mckenna Grace.

Captain Marvel, featuring Brie Larson as Carol Denver, describes her story of discovering herself and her past while in the middle of a war happening between two different alien races in the world during the mid-90s, only to transform into one of the strongest heroes of the universe.

The script was written by a large team including Meg LeFauve, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Liz Flahive, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson and it will surely get attention from lovers of action and adventure films.

'Woman at War'

An Icelandic production that was given the SACD Award at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, "Woman at War," tells the story about a decision that has to be made by a woman after receiving a letter. After this, the woman then starts a war against the local aluminum industry.

Directed by Benedikt Erlingsson, the film features Halldora Geirharosdottir, Jörundur Ragnarsson, Johann Sigurdarson, Juan Camillo Roman Estrada and Vala Kristin Eiriksdottir.

'Kapan'

Directed by Kudret Sabancı, "Kapan" ("Trap") focuses on the story of youngsters that participated in a contest organized on the basis of the theme, "Which one is more worthy: Integrity or courage?" but with deadly consequences.

The script was written by Muharrem Gürer and Mehtap Şahin Altıntaşand. The film features Erkan Petekkaya, Kemal Uçar, Öykü Çelik, Ali Gürer, Başak Akbay and Neslihan Acar.

'Arada' ('In Between')

Directed by Ali Kemal Çınar, "Arada" tells the story of a man who cannot fully use both of the languages he speaks. He gets stuck in between these two languages, and describes his hard efforts to resolve this problem.

'Snowball Wars 2'

Directed by Benoit Godbout, the week's animation film "Snowball Wars 2" tells the story of Frankie and his friends, in their fight with Zac who always tries to trick them in the games they play.