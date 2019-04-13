Eight films debut this week

‘Kapı'

Directed by Nihat Durak, "Kapı" ("The Door") stars Kadir İnanır and features Vahide Perçin, Aybüke Pusat, Timur Acar, Özgün Çoban, Menderes Samancılar and Erdal Beşikçioğlu. The film concerns the journey of an Assyrian family that moves to Berlin from their hometown Mardin after a phone call. İnanır is Yakup, the head of an Assyrian family. It is his first film in seven years.

‘Der Goldene Handschuh'

Adapted from Heinz Strunk's namesake book published in 2016, Fatih Akın's "Der Goldene Handschuh" ("The Golden Glove") is the story of Fritz Honka, a serial killer who killed four women in the 1970s he found at a bar called Zum Goldenen Handschuh. Also written by Fatih Akın, a German director of Turkish origin, the film stars Jonas Dassler, Margarete Tiesel, Marc Hosemann, Katja Studt, Martina Eitner-Acheampong, Adam Bousdoukos and Philipp Baltus. It's a striking portrait of 1970s Germany when people lived in fear despite the economic development of the post-war era. The film competed for the Golden Bear in the 2019 Berlin Film Festival.

‘Çınar'

Directed by Mustafa Karadeniz, "Çınar" ("Planetree") depicts the struggle of a disabled youth and his family's story. Co-written by director Mustafa Karadeniz and Necip Güleçer, the film features Sezgin Cengiz, Şilan Düzdaban, Yunus Emre Çelik and Mert Aygün.

‘Kardeşler'

Directed by Ömer Atay, "Kardeşler" ("Brothers"), the film, which features Ege Yazar, Caner Şahin, Gözde Mutluer, Nihal Koldaş, Erol Afşin and Cankat Aydos, focuses on the revenge of two brothers who have to live in the shade of an honor killing.

‘Instant Family'

Starring Rose Byrne and Mark Wahlberg, "Instant Family" tells the story of Pete and Ellie, a couple who adopt three siblings after deciding to start a family. The film, which is directed by Sean Anders, features Isabela Moner, Gustavo Quiroz, Julianna Gamiz and Octavia Spencer.

‘Hellboy'

The latest adaptation of Mike Mignola's graphic novel "Hellboy," stars David Harbour. The new screenplay of "Hellboy," the famous comic book of a character from hell, was co-written by Mignola with Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden. Directed by Neil Marshall, "Hellboy" fights against a wizard who starts a war against humanity.

‘After'

Adapted from Anna Todd's namesake novel that was published for the first time at Wattpad in 2013, "After" focuses on the rocky relationship between Tessa Young and mysterious Hardin Scott. Directed by Jenny Gage, the film stars Selma Blair, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Peter Gallagher, Josephine Langford, Jennifer Beals, Meadow Williams and Dylan Arnold.

‘The Big Trip'

Directed by Natalya Nilova, the animated feature "The Big Trip" tells the story of bear MicMic and his friends who try to return a baby panda, which has mistakenly been delivered to him by a stork, to his real family.