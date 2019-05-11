Seven movies arrive in Turkish theaters this week

'Dragged Across Concrete'

Written and directed by S. Craig Zahler, "Dragged Across Concrete" stars Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. The film tells the story of two cops who get suspended after the violence that they used against a suspect is reported in the media. It features Jennifer Carpenter, Laurie Holden, Michael Jai White, Liannet Borrego, Justine Warrington and Don Johnson.

'Ying'

Renowned director Yimou Zhang's "Ying" ("Shadow") focuses on Commander Yu and the shadow warrior that he trained. The Chinese action-drama stars Chao Deng, Li Sun, Ryan Zheng, Qianyuan Wang, Jingchun Wang, Jun Hu and Xiaotong Guan.

'The Cleaning Lady'

Featuring Alexis Kendra, Stelio Savante, Rachel Alig, Elizabeth Sandy and Mykayla Sohn, "The Cleaning Lady" is directed by Jon Knautz.

Written by Knautz and Alexis Kendra, the production presents what happens after a love-addicted woman who tries to end an affair befriends a cleaning lady.

'Yuva'

Granted a Jury Special award at the National Competition of the 38th Istanbul Film Festival, "Yuva" ("Home") is based on a new home that two brothers discover underground.

Directed by Emre Yeksan, the film features Kutay Sandıkçı, Eray Cezayirlioğlu and İmren Şengel. In the production, Veysel's wild solitary life in the woods is disrupted when the land he inhabits is sold. One day, his younger brother Hasan comes to convince him to return to the city. The confrontation of the two brothers leads to the discovery of a magical home hidden in the heart of the forest.

'Kulyas: Lanetin Bedelİ'

Directed by Yunus Şevik, "Kulyas: Lanetin Bedeli" ("Kulyas: Price of Curse") is about a group of youth who have to struggle against a jinni tribe in a village where they go to take photos.

Written by Mustafa Miraç Kaya and Esma Şevik, the film features Halil Kumova, Kübra Kılınçkaya, Nurdan Paksoy, Emre Kılın, Erdem Yılmaz, Necdet Onur Serimer, Gizem Tan and Can Yavuz.

'Pokemon Detective Pikachu'

This movie starring Pokemon, characters from one of the most popular game and anime series ever, details the search of 21-year-old Tim, who takes action after his detective father goes missing, and his father's partner's Pikachu.

This fantastic animation, which features Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Suki Waterhouse and Ken Watanabe, is directed by Rob Letterman.

'Toys & Pets'

Directed by Gary Wang, "Toys & Pets" revolves around the adventures of a toy that was designed to change color in water – but actually does not – and the toy's friend.