ATV series air on prime time in Mexico

ATV's popular TV series "Sen Anlat Karadeniz" ("Lifeline"), "Aşk ve Mavi" ("Love and Blue") and "Kanatsız Kuşlar" ("Wingless Birds") are broadcast on the prime-time slot of IMAGEN TELEVISION, one of the most-watched channels in Mexico.



On weekdays, the Mexican television channel dedicates its prime-time slot to "Kanatsız Kuşlar," which they translate as "A Las Rotas," from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m., "Aşk ve Mavi," which they translate as "Amor y Odio," from 8.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m. and "Sen Anlat Karadeniz," which they translate as "Mar Negro," from 9.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m.



"Sen Anlat Karadeniz" tackles the subject of domestic violence and aims to set exemplary characters and behavior patterns for difficult situations. "Ağlama Anne" is about the struggle of two mothers for a child and reflects on how they make self-sacrifices.



"Kanatsız Kuşlar" tells the story of four siblings trying to survive and their young mother who does everything to protect her children. "Aşk ve Mavi" is a TV series focusing on impossible love.