Turkish Films Days reach Italy's Florence

Turkish Film Days, organized for the third time in Florence, Italy by the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE), started with the screening of Nuri Bilge Ceylan's "Kış Uykusu" ("Winter Sleep") on Dec. 9.



The event, being held at the Spazio Alfieri Cultural Center with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry's Cinema General Directorate on Dec. 9-10, offers movie buffs in Florence the chance to see Semih Kaplanoğlu's "Süt" ("Milk"), Tayfun Pirselimoğlu's "Yol Kenarı" ("Roadside"), Pelin Esmer's "İşe Yarar Bir Şey" ("Something Useful") and Osman Sınav's "Uzun Hikaye" ("A Long Story").



YEE Roma Turkish Cultural Center Manager Sevim Aktaş said they have chosen award-winning Turkish movies for the third edition of the event. "We, as the institution, will continue to present important productions of Turkish cinema from different periods to Italian movie lovers," she added.