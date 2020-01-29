Cihan Sağlam's 'Long Time Ago' awarded at Silk Road International Film Festival

Written and directed by Cihan Sağlam, the film "Uzun Zaman Önce" ("Long Time Ago"), has been awarded at the 8th Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) in Ireland.

The movie received the award for best actor in the international feature film competition.

Serdar Orçin won the best supporting actor award at the Adana Golden Boll Film Festival for his role in "Uzun Zaman Önce" and Nihan Okutucu Dengiz won best actress at the Bosporus Film Festival last year.

Held in Dublin, the SRIFF brings together the latest examples of Asian and European cinema, inspired by the Silk Road, the historic trade route from China to Europe via Anatolia and the Mediterranean. "Uzun Zaman Önce," which represented Turkish cinema in the festival's feature film competition, was competing with recent films by directors such as Abel Ferrara and Joe Carnahan.

Produced by Sağlam and Cenk Özçelik, "Uzun Zaman Önce" is about two brothers who live in the shadow of their domineering father. The brothers own a quarry in the Anatolian town where they were born and raised, and the story details the events that follow a murder in which they aided and abetted. Starring Onur Dikmen, Orçin, Dengiz and Reha Özcan, the drama-thriller film tries to shed light on the roots of crime and penance, the dead ends of the father and son relationship and the loveless history of relationships through the family institution. It tells the story of losing innocence based on the theme of "conscience."