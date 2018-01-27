Turkey's post-colonial operation

It is necessary to separate the colonial era, led by Europe, and then the U.S. with the Panama Canal and projects on underground resources, in two - the period based on military power from the 16th to the 19th century, and the period based on technological power from the 19th century to now. Since the beginning of the 21st century, the fact that developing countries took the initiative in the global economy and trade by effectively using information technologies, power of population and their hundred-year-old production skills has almost brought the neo-colonial era to an end. The global political economic structure of the U.S., which exited World War II as the strongest economy, is under pressure from the increasing weight of developing economies on the global economy and politics and their rising demands for change in the global political and economic order.

As such, although no reaction was spurred by the U.S.'s Gulf War, it experienced a serious loss of legitimacy do to reactions from its own people and from the world since the Iraq War. Turkey, which has driven its economy from $280 billion to $860 billion and increased growth threefold with critically important fiscal discipline in the past 15 years, is today able to carry out operations to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and eradicate terrorism with its boost in technology and equipment in the defense industry over the past 10 years. Turkey has started to initiate a new post-colonial era for the Middle East and Eurasia with its Operation Euphrates Shield in 2017 and Operation Olive Branch today.

Turkey is following an effective strategy in the Middle East, the Gulf region more specifically, and Africa with humanitarian aid, investments in the development of countries, its full-scale war against terrorism that has halted the development in the region in the past 50 years and by protecting the stability of its neighbors to alter the economic and political faith of the Middle East, which was being divided on the table for the past 100 years, to get underground resources in the region for their real owners and to increase the average standard of living in the area from $1,500 to $5,000. That the Netherlands and Germany have said that they find Turkey's military operation pertinent, Russia's support and NATO's efforts all verify the legitimacy of the operation led by Turkey to eliminate the People's Protect Units (YPG) terrorist organization.

Kanal Istanbul will

provide value 10 times

its investment

Global gross domestic product (GDP), estimated to be close to $80 trillion in 2017, will increase $16 trillion to $96 trillion by 2030. On a global scale, domestic and international logistic services correspond to 3 percent of global GDP; this means that the logistics sector, now at $2.7 trillion, will surpass $3 trillion. The size of the global transportation and logistics industry in this figure can be divided as $1 trillion domestic, $2 trillion international. Some $1.5 trillion of the $2 trillion is road transport, $200 billion railway and sea routes and $100 billion air transport. It is beneficial to know that these numbers will increase 20 percent to 25 percent by 2030 because the global volume of exports that makes up roughly 20 percent of global GDP will reach 25 percent of global GDP by 2030 and 33 percent by 2060. This means that global exports will hit $24 trillion-25 trillion by 2030.

If we just look at data from China and the European Union, since 19 percent of China's $2.1 trillion in exports is to the EU and 17 percent of the EU's $1.9 trillion in exports is to China, the trade between just these two is $725 billion. This will reach $1.2 trillion by 2030. It is expected that China's agricultural products exports will increase threefold and mining and energy tenfold compared to today. This shows that goods shipping will grow exponentially between Europe and Asia and between Africa and Asia by 2030.