Turkey is battling the asymmetric order

The Atlantic or the Western Alliance comprised of western and northern Europe and North America has created an asymmetric economic political order in the global economy and politics by taking advantage of unjust, unfair conditions brought by colonialism and inhuman practices such as slavery since the 1750 Industrial Revolution. The asymmetric order in question allowed Western countries to have economic power, which provided an asymmetric advantage in international trade and marketing, military-political power and information power, namely asymmetric media and intelligence power to use in the field. By effectively using this asymmetric order, since the 1860s until the early 1990s, they came to dominate more than 60 percent of the global economy today. Moreover, with the end of World War II, while the new global economic political structure was established based on organizations such as the U.N., the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, NATO, with the U.S. leadership, they created permanent membership and veto powers to five countries in the U.N. Security Council by inviting Russia and China to this asymmetric order.

However, starting with Asian economies, with emerging economies' technology-generating skills having begun to rise and with the increase of their weight in the global production of goods and services, the asymmetric order controlled by Western countries began to be pressured by the end of the 20th century. The global opportunities provided by the internet and information technologies have also significantly contributed to the information power of developing countries. The first strike of the asymmetric order was when the United States could not obtain the legitimacy it expected from the U.N. Security Council for its invasion of Iraq. Meanwhile, over the course of 25 years, the weight of the Atlantic alliance in the global economy has fallen 12 percent and reached below 40 percent. With the 2000s, Russia and China, which were afforded a special opportunity in the asymmetric order, on one hand, used this opportunity while at the same time starting a new global economic political struggle with the Western alliance together with the leading emerging economies.

It is precisely at this point that Turkey waged a war against the asymmetric order, an order that most savagely used all means at its disposal since the 1860s - global trade, global defense, global diplomacy and the global media - with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's outburst that the "world is greater than five." The owners of the asymmetrical layout are trying to apprehend all countries, especially Turkey, that say it is not possible for this order to continue, with a global media smear, false documents produced by the cyberterrorism operations conducted by their dirty stooge organizations, and terrorist organizations created in the asymmetrical layout's laboratories such as the PKK, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), Daesh, the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ), al-Qaida and Boko Haram. Let us not forget, Turkey is fighting the asymmetric order, which has brought only blood and tears to the Middle East over the last 100 years, with Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch. The emergence of Turkey as the winner of this war will also change the future of the region.

Bidding farewell to disreputable neo-liberals

Today, for most of the world's leading economies, especially in the U.S., the heaviest responsibility for the socio-economic price being paid for at least the past 10 years, the struggle with the many macroeconomic and structural problems and the serious traumas in many banking sectors, is the exaggerated market economy model that was flatteringly marketed and nearly imposed on the global economy by the neo-liberal wing and its representatives with the end of the Cold War era.

As if it was not enough that this model destroyed the profitability balance between the financial system and the real sector at a magnitude of almost seven to one, even more fatally, for leading economies, it even recommended a withdraw from the manufacturing industry and to give emphasis to the services sector. The programs imposed by this understanding, which dominated the main backbone and brain of the IMF, however, have led many countries, primarily in Latin America, to even greater disasters.

Detecting the faulty and dangerous aspects of neo-liberal policies, Turkey has created a new route for itself, strengthening the controller-regulator role of the public administration from 2007 onward and, thanks to this new course, it obtained an economy that did not sit down again with the IMF during the 2008 global financial crisis, that managed the effects of the crisis and from which the IMF now demands funds.

Today, if the Turkish economy is creating new models such as the Credit Guarantee Fund (CGF) for financing the real sector and implementing six megaprojects during the global financial crisis, making terrorist groups inside and outside its borders pay a historic price for their actions and executing a historic local-national leap in the defense industry, the main reason is that it has left behind the disreputable neo-liberal politics a decade ago. Therefore, I call you to say goodbye to those who still listen to the delusions and fuss of the disreputable neo-liberals during this period when we have made great progress on behalf of Turkey's economic independence.