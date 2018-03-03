Afrin as a test of global sincerity

For the past four decades, Turkey has been waging a struggle against terrorist organizations that have been shaped by the think tanks and intelligence units of the asymmetrical order in artificial conditions and nourished and armed in line with special purposes. Taking strength from the determination of Turkish people for unity and solidarity, this struggle is based on the heroic combat ability and dedication of our martyrs and veterans. The asymmetrical order operation, which was aimed at destabilizing first- and second-generation neighboring countries, including Turkey, and harming their economies, was also nourished by post-Cold War uncertainty and was brought to a global level with a view to consolidate the perception of an asymmetrical threat. And after the 9/11 attacks in the U.S., it was transformed into a proxy war between countries that gradually became severe. Obviously, there has been an aspiration to add Germany and France to the escalating tension between the U.S., Britain, Russia and China.

For the past 15 years, Turkey has made a significant breakthrough in local and national weapons and ammunition technologies in the defense industry. So, thanks to the combat ability achieved by security units, Turkey has displayed its operation skills through Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch. As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan puts it, these operations have helped all of us see those who destroy the world and who make humanity worthless. The asymmetrical order, which dominated the global economic and political system from 1860 to the early 2000s, is rather disturbed by the fact that emerging economies like China, Russia, Brazil, India and Turkey are gaining importance in the global politics of today. Erdoğan has said: "It is the binding duty of our nation and state to say stop to this distorted order." Indeed, Turkey's multifaceted struggle in Afrin under Erdoğan's leadership has subverted the equation of the asymmetrical order in counterterrorism regionally and globally.

Operation Olive Branch is pushing the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) and international political sphere to a test of sincerity concerning Afrin. In this sense, Afrin is literally a litmus test for those who play a theater game on behalf of humanity and those who are insincere. As Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak has said, the Turkish business community, finance system and economy circles need to understand and embrace the people's firm stance based on great consciousness and self-confidence and their ability to read what is happening in the global system in order to eliminate the global guerilla war against Turkey. The Turkish business world is fulfilling the responsibility of reflecting the determination of people on business, production and investments and should continue to do so. We wish for a principled and determined business world that can help Turkey have its well-deserved share of the global system through sincere and reliable relations that it is about to establish with all global stakeholders.

Feb. 28 post-modern coup targeted Eastern MediterraneanThe world order that the asymmetrical order designed in line with its own interests in the post-Cold War period aimed dominate the global energy and trade corridors of the Caspian, Caucasus and Eastern Mediterranean that would be reshaped. In order to settle on these crucial corridors, it turned a blind eye to the disgraceful massacres that were committed on behalf of humanity. With the Khojaly Massacre, which took place on Feb. 26, 1992, it destabilized first the Nagorno-Karabakh region and then Chechnya, and some of Georgia was invaded. This was followed by the Srebrenica massacre from July 11 to July 22, 1995, and other massacres in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Africa. The five permanent members of the UNSC overlooked these massacres for the sake of their positions in the new global economy and politics that the asymmetrical order shaped under its own hegemony. Adopting collective hypocrisy, the international community turned its back on this humanitarian plight in the African and Asian hinterland.

Since the 1990s, it carried out a systematic perception manipulation and guerilla communication in order to destabilize and atomize the Caspian, Caucasus, Turkey and the Middle East and make them dependent on the asymmetrical order. As a critical crossroads in the One Belt One Road project, these regions will become a major corridor in terms of goods, services and energy trade in the global economy toward 2100. The post-modern coup of Feb. 28, 1997, which was an end result of this operation, had two major objectives. First, it was aimed at destabilizing the Turkish economy and make it dependent on the asymmetrical order. Second, it was aimed at deterring Turkey from its claims on Cyprus and in the Eastern Mediterranean. Although the Feb. 28 process condemned Turkey to severe public debt and capital and interest burdens, Erdoğan put an end to the vortex of Feb. 28 by embracing Cyprus and freeing Turkey from the grip of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) throughout a historical transformation process that he has been leading for 16 years.

Turkey has been exposed to continuous attacks, including the Turkish Council of State shooting in 2006, the assassination of Hrant Dink in 2007, the closure case against the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in 2008 and the Gezi Park protests in 2013 through perception manipulations and guerilla communication similar to that followed the Feb. 28 process. All this was aimed at permanently restraining Turkey in the vortex of the asymmetrical order. Fortunately, the silent revolution in Anatolia and the democratization process of the economy eliminated all these conspiracies. When the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) Dec. 17 and Dec. 25 cases and treacherous coup attempt on July 15, 2016 were foiled by the national will, the aftermath of Feb. 28 was also embedded in history by the self-confidence and national sovereignty of the Turkish people. The first offshore drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, Operation Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch confirmed the failure of the Feb. 28 operation of the asymmetrical order. The post-modern coup of Feb. 28 led to the impoverishment of the Turkish people with a loss of $130 billion and an additional capital and interest burden of $100 billion for the Turkish Treasury. Moreover, it hampered the country from a leap of $200 billion in gross domestic product. Considering the price that was unjustly paid by so many of our people, we are all responsible for making Turkey the strongest and the most influential country in Eurasia.