Turkey, Iran, Russia will carry Eurasia into the future

The process initiated by Turkey, Iran and Russia in Sochi on Nov. 22 was the beginning of a collaboration that will pave the way for regional economic opportunities and change the future of Eurasia. The indispensable New Silk Road project, the Tehran-Istanbul-Moscow line, in relation to the strategic cooperation that will gradually rise between the three countries, within the 40 million square kilometer the Afro-Asian hinterland, $21 trillion of additional added value will drive forward equally beneficial opportunities for new investment and business that Turkey, Russia and Iran will all benefit from. Since 1860, under the politics of the asymmetric order, the "North-North alliance" has brought fire, blood and death to the Afro-Asian hinterland, pursuing an approach that ignored inclusive development, that defined and used Africa and Asia as centers of production and resources to be exploited.

Starting in Sochi and continuing in Ankara, the decisions and strategies made at the summits can lead to a great region from Central Asia to Sub-Saharan Africa turning its blessings and resources into a brighter future with an inclusive development model.

Regarding the future of Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Balkans, Africa, the Gulf, Middle East, the cooperation opportunities and joint investment strategies of Turkey, Iran and Russia in the fields of security, energy, industry, trade, tourism, and education, will bring Eurasia to a bright, hopeful future.

The sincere, strong and transparent diplomacy that Turkey conducts under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offers a platform that should be carefully and diligently embraced and evaluated by Russia and Iran in order to build a geo-economic and geo-strategic cooperation strategy.

Russia and Iran should speed up the processes that will drain the energy from the fault lines that terrorist organizations produced in the laboratory environment and are trying to deepen by analyzing the geopolitical tensions of the asymmetric order of the "North-North alliance" in Eurasia.

During the Turkish War of Independence, Russia that supported Turkey's historic fight against the asymmetrical order and preferred collaboration with Turkey throughout the history of the Republic in heavy industry, strategic investment and product areas to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries. This continues today with nuclear energy and air defense systems. It is a process that Iran should read correctly. Eurasia will survive not with unipolar expectations and instead needs an inclusive future.

Nuclear power is the threshold of globalism

In the past 15 years, Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments have provided numerous capabilities and opportunities to Turkey and its business world. Two of these opportunities are predictability and sustainability in the economy. Following these two concepts, Turkey advanced to $860 billion from $230 billion in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) and to $160 billion in exports from $23 billion. The global forces that were disturbed by Turkey riveting its playmaker role in its region with the success it achieved in economy and its capabilities in the field have been trying to destroy the economic and political stability, predictability and sustainability provided by AK Party governments since 2006 with numerous brutal attacks. They were, fortunately, unsuccessful. A few days ago, a new step was taken in terms of sustainability and predictability regarding nuclear energy under Erdoğan's leadership. Today, the most important issue that distinguishes the world's most respectable economies from more than 100 economies is sustainability.

For economies that have progressed in the area, nuclear energy provides opportunities for sustainability in three areas. First is sustainability in the name of energy independence and energy resource diversity. The second is sustainability in terms of management of energy prices and costs in relation to global competition and, third, sustainability in terms of carbon emissions of a country's economy at the level of global competition and reputation. Regarding critically important effects, for a country such as Turkey inspiring its region as a playmaker, nuclear energy is the threshold of globalism. Nuclear energy, similar to Turkey's domestic and national moves in renewable energy technologies, is an important opportunity for Turkish companies to gain both a working culture following international safety standards and skills to produce high-temperature and pressure-resistant material.

If we are to increase Turkey's exports first to $250 billion, then to $500 billion, we will catch up with advanced abilities in energy, defense, air, space and information technologies.