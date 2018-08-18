As the 'Star Wars' escalate

When World War II ended, Germany lost 9 million people and spent $272 billion; France, Italy and Britain lost 1.5 million people, spent $320 billion, and ended the war with heavy destruction; the Soviet Union lost 22 million people, spent $192 billion, and its European side was heavily damaged; and China lost 18 million people. The U.S., on the other hand, even though it lost 417,000 soldiers and 700,000 civilians in foreign lands, was the only country where no bullet was fired on its soil in both wars and hence was positioned as an economic power representing half of the world's production and the undisputed leader of the "asymmetric order" and the "capitalist system" after World War II.

Thus, by establishing United Nations (U.N.), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank (WB), the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) which are representatives of the international economic-political regime under its own coordination and order, the U.S. declared its "global" patronage. It has also transformed the U.S. dollar into global financial strength, until the 2000s. The 2000s witnessed the start of an 18-year scenario where the global economic-political system met with new "rising" centers of attraction and growth, and this process was directly reflected onto global politics and trade.

During this period, even though the G20 club, which includes the new "rising" centers of attraction and growth, has come together following the call of the U.S., the East-South Alliance, together with the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, against the West-North Alliance, in other words the Atlantic Alliance, initiated the inevitable rise of the Pacific and Southern Hemisphere. The U.S., in the meantime, aside from its serious discomfort towards Russia and China being global "power centers" since the 1990s, was not pleased with Germany and France's enthusiasm to become a new economic, monetary, and military force as part of the "Single Europe" project centered around the European Union (EU). This is why, the U.S. was extremely pleased to criticize Germany and France at the last NATO summit with Trump's arrogant statements and severe criticisms of their military inadequacies and the serious damage to the "Single Europe" ideology following Britain's decision to Brexit.

The U.S. is tearing down the order it built

The situation we are facing today shows that the U.S. has decided to tear down the "Atlantic" centered global political economy architecture that it has been building on its own patronage since 1944 – with regards to the capitalist system it took over in 1941 and its leadership of the asymmetric order – seeing that the "new liberal world" it built has started to work against it in the 2000s. This is why it is now focusing on a trade war that will disable the GATT agreement and its continuation, the World Trade Organization, leaving the U.N. without funding by freezing its payments as it can no longer find support for its decisions, and escalate tensions with Europe – with whom the U.S. has been together with for the last 70 years in the G7 and NATO.

It seems that the U.S. engaged with war at different levels and severity with China, Russia and others. It also has an animosity towards Latin America. And, now it is risking harming relations with Turkey – who has never abandoned the U.S. on many issues for the last 70 years, saved an American division from destruction in North Korea, and was one of the most influential countries for the defense of the Atlantic during the Cold War and now in the global fight against terrorism – at a level that cannot be corrected; the U.S. has commenced the "Star Wars." Yes, Turkey is one of the rising "stars" of the countries of the 2000s and is a side in the U.S.-triggered Star Wars.

Therefore, we have to look deeply into Turkey-U.S. tensions over Brunson that have long-term and deeper consequences that risk opening unhealable wounds with regards to the escalating aggressiveness of the U.S. for today and the future of the world. The United States does not want to make peace or find middle ground with any countries that it has entered the "Star Wars" with; either they enter its course, or the countries will pay a high price. As all the operations they carried out on Turkey's internal dynamics over its civil and military bureaucracy tutelage and its political tutelage failed, they, for the last time, undertook the road to warn or punish Turkey over its economic tutelage.

The essence of the legendary successes of the Ottoman Army being taught in all respected military schools of the world is pre-war "psychological preparation," the "logistic preparation" in respect to ammunition, munitions and transportation and "ultimate defense" when necessary, and not "line defense" but "regional defense." The "new economic structure" announced by Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak gives many clues on the "psychological" and "logistical" preparations for economic warfare. The results during the economic stabilization period, increasing savings, a more effective public fiscal discipline, shrinking the current account deficit will ensure the "psychological preparation." Providing conditions for steady growth, more equal sharing in the economy, qualified human power and community are the main titles of the "logistic preparation." Strengthening the capacity to produce strategy with a participatory approach, fast reflex capability, strong foundations, and change-focused targets will constitute our "last defense." Turkey will overcome "Star Wars" with its ability to produce strategy more intensely.