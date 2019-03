Two reports carried out in 133 countries by Gallup, one of the world's most well-known research companies, point to an increased dissatisfaction with the U.S.' performance in global leadership. The "Rating World Leaders" and "U.S.-Germany, China, Russia Comparison" reports showed that in 2017, after President Donald Trump took office, while 65 countries lowered their approval of U.S.' global leadership skills, in 2018, five countries lowered their approval by one more level. Germany, with Chancellor Angela Merkel's performance, stands out as the country which contributed the most to global leadership. The ratio of those who did not approve the global leadership performance of the U.S. increased to 43 percent in 2017 and 40 percent in 2018.

Looking at the past 11 years, the ratio of those approving the U.S. leadership, reaching the lowest mark of 34 percent during the George W. Bush period, 49 percent during the Barack Obama period, 41 percent afterwards, and at last 48 percent, fell down to 30 percent in the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, and was 31 percent at the end of 2018. In terms of Merkel's period, Germany saw the highest approval rating of 47 percent and today it's at 39 percent. With Chinese President Xi Jinping's performance, the percentage of those who approve China's global leadership performance has risen from 29 to 34 percent. Citizens of 133 countries see China's leadership contribution to the global system as more effective than the U.S. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, has reaffirmed Russia's approval rating of 30 percent again in 2018 once again after 2008.

In 2017, while the Turkish people approved the leadership contribution of Russia and China to the global system at 30 percent, this ratio increased by 10 points in 2018; on the contrary, they decreased their rating of U.S.' contribution to the global system by 13 points. While the ratio of those who think that the U.S. has not made a positive leadership contribution to the global system has reached a record level of 43 and 40 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively, their dissatisfaction ratio on Russia is 31 percent, 28 percent on China and 22 percent on Germany. Macedonia, Slovakia, Cambodia, Iran and Turkey are the five countries who have decreased their approval of the U.S.' global leadership the most in 2018. A total of 11 African, Asian and Latin American countries have raised their approval for U.S.' global leadership performance.

In the whole of Europe, th

e approval of the U.S.' contribution to the global leadership has fallen to 24 percent, as the lowest-rated continent. However, it is not on the horizon for the Trump administration to take any steps to improve this situation.

Anatolia's 'ancient' codes on target

Until the early 2000s, although some regarded themselves as modern and not really interested in religion, with regards to on their weight in the world's population, Christians had a significant weight as senior executives in the world's important companies, holdings, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and international organizations. In the 2000s, international research has begun to show that there is a significant peak in the number of world citizens who state that they are affiliated to Islam and Hindu religions. Today, in comparison to 2.2 billion to 2.3 billion Christians in the world, there are between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion Muslims in the world. In 2050, it is foreseen that the Muslim and Christian population would approach each other altogether at 2.8 billion. This means that the members of both religions will each correspond to 30 percent of the global population.

While the Hindus will continue to form 15 percent, it is expected that the proportion of those who state that they do not belong to a religion is expected to decline from 16.4 percent to 13.2 percent in 2050. While it is expected that the world population will increase by 35 percent on average between 2010 and 2050, the expected rate of increase in the Muslim population is 73 percent. However, this is only 34 percent in the Christian population. This means that, in 2050, there will be a very high jump in the proportion of Muslims among the top executives of many companies, holding companies, NGOs and international organizations in the world economy.

Sadly, there is a considerable Western population that is bothered by this inevitable picture since the late 1990s. This is why, from the moment the Cold War ended, they used the terrorist organizations that they produced in their own laboratories to put forth "Anti-Islam" and "Islam Opposition," to impede and stop the increasing influence of Muslims in the world economy and politics.

In fact, the tactics of terrorists that allegedly claim to have acted under the name of "Islam," and the "tactics of action" or behavior of the "Christian" terrorist, who committed the latest terrorist attack in New Zealand, interestingly, seem to be very similar to each other. Under the leadership and vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkey, with its diplomacy, in humanitarian operations and economic and commercial cooperation processes, throughout its region and the world, by using the ancient codes of "Anatolia," is producing "antibodies" against the "hostility" germs that are being interspersed among the countries. For this reason, with a "Muslim-weighted" population, they are going mad against the rising influence of the East in the global economy and politics. And, again, therefore, these "ancient" codes of Anatolia are the target of these dark global forces. This is the essence of Turkey's continued struggle for its region and the whole world.