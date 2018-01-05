Terror and threats will not bring peace and stability!

The year 2018 will be a dissolvent one in Turkey, in our region and in the world. In other words, everyone will make a move without undue delay and use all kinds of instruments and power they have.

Indeed, the protests that started in Iran with the U.S. and Israel's support show what kind of a method will be used to redesign the entire region.

Following removal of the embargo, the Iranian economy was seeking a new path. With the contribution of new capital inflows, the economy grew 6 percent and data

other than chronic unemployment, including inflation, was on the way to recovery in 2016. However, U.S. President Donald Trump's signals to reinstate the embargo have created major disappointment in Iranian society that was longing for a new era where the country would open up to the world.

Corporate foundations, called "bonyad" under state control, have become the target of the society's anger. So much so that even an increase in egg prices has been attributed to these foundations and hence to the regime. In fact, a central government that controls 85 percent of the economy, whether directly or indirectly, through bonyads are the Achilles' heel for Iran. The U.S. knows this disadvantage of Iran very well. We can say that the flow of capital to Iran started in 2016, and global banks and funds, albeit slowly, started to take interest in the Iranian financial system. This would first ensure that Iran strengthens its refineries, and boosts its efficiency in the energy market. Moreover, the market efficiency of Saudi Arabia, which determines the petrodollar cycle and the oil market, would also decline. The operation on Qatar, developments in Saudi Arabia, Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the uprisings in Iran hit the agenda as rings of the same chain.

Those who have come to lose their effectiveness in proxy wars that they conduct through terrorist organizations will put in place civil war scenarios through the economy in the Middle East. They will try to do this as soon as possible, for the only source of terrorism is unemployment and despair in the region. The countries of the region that survive the colonial economic policies of the West will assess their own resources for development and growth, and as a result of the stability ensured, capital and international investments will begin to flow into these countries. This means that the terror quagmire will begin to dry up in the Middle East, which is the nightmare of imperialist powers controlling the region through terror.

The Iranian protests tell us about these facts and show that those who have so far possessed the dollar-based monetary system and financial power will use this power to redesign all the developing countries from now on.

One of the basic strategies to be pursued in 2018 is to create an anticipation of crisis and despair through perceptions and build civil war scenarios like in Iran. The next target after Iran might be Venezuela, another oil producer. What is Trump's remark that it was a historic mistake to remove sanctions on Iran other than a historic provocation? First of all, reinstating the embargo is not a decision to be made by the U.S. alone. Second, for what reason will it impose an embargo on Iran again? The U.S. should stop using terrorist organizations to design the region for its own interests and should avoid threats that would disturb the stability of the countries in the region. However, developing countries, including Iran, should foil these threats by further opening up to the world and seeking more democracy to integrate into the global system.

First, in economies such as the Middle East and Latin America, where poverty is intense and income distribution is bad, governments must remove all the old clichés and the West's impositions in their economic policies that they have so far pursued. They should rapidly introduce new economic policies that will highlight employment and productivity and that will evaluate resources in line with their own national interests.

Up until now, two basic approaches of economy administration have prevailed in developing countries, with the exception of a few countries outside the Asia-Pacific region. Some of these countries have adopted a "liberal" economy regime where market movements are completely free. However, this "liberalism," which has transferred funds to the outside and moved away from productivity, industry and technology, has not brought real liberal-competitive development for the economies of these countries, but rather an economy based on borrowing and imports alone.

Even though they seem to be quite the opposite of this understanding, countries such as Iran, which has withdrawn into its shell and fallen into a statist path, have not been able to evaluate their own resources and labor force on a global level and overcome the grip of poverty.

So, what needs to be done is to open up to the world with competitive domestic and unique economic policies that catch up with the new technology revolution, keep growth high with exports and industry and promote pro-employment development.

Let us underline that creating an economic crisis with terror and threats and building civil war scenarios will first hit those who try to do this.