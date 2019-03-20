Let's kill fascism before it kills us all

"Silence is complicity" were the words of Joe Biden, former U.S. vice president during Barack Obama's tenure in office and a very probable Democrat candidate for the 2022 elections. He said these prophetic words after the terrible terrorist slaughtering of 50 people worshipping in their mosques at Christchurch, New Zealand. A lot has been written and said about the terrible event, so I will not repeat all my indignation and despair or dwell on what has been already written by a number of columnists regarding the dangers of underestimating such kinds of white supremacist, racist terrorism.

Nevertheless, a number of salient facts need to be underlined, in view of the very worrying developments. First, the mainstream mass media, as they are called, has to come to understand that demonizing a whole community, a whole population because of a political leader is a very dangerous approach. It paves a large way to xenophobia and racism. One may not like Donald Trump, which is quite understandable. Still, condemning all of American society for not having changed an obsolete voting system and having elected to presidency both George W. Bush and Donald Trump, despite the fact that they lost in the number of votes cast, amounts to demonizing a whole nation.

Demonizing, finding a scapegoat is easy and quite useful in the hands of jingoist and xenophobic politicians. As I have had the opportunity to share my analysis about xenophobic and racist policymakers, I will not go into details again but let me underline a very basic fact: People are not racist in their immense majority. However, there is a very tiny minority among each population who radically despise people they think to be different. Such mob can produce very dangerous people and ideas. Most of the time, such ideas are not taken seriously or openly despised by a very large majority of the population. However, in transitional periods, where there are unpredictable developments, in times where financial, economic or social radical changes, crises occur, people become receptive to such kind of appeal.

The worst racist and fascist regime undoubtedly was that of Hitler's and his Doberman gang. The Nazi party obtained only less than 3 percent of the votes in Germany, in 1928, before their access to power in 1933. The terrible crisis of 1929 destroyed the U.S. banking system, consequently the German banking system, using almost exclusively credits from American banks collapsed. In the 1930 elections, only two years later, the same idiotic Nazi party, with its delusional "international Jewish conspiracy," obtained 19 percent of the votes.

Demonizing a whole population is the most dependable way to open wide the doors to fascism. In Athens, a very important protest took place a few days ago, denouncing all kinds of fascistic currents, xenophobia, racism, Islamophobia and white supremacism. This is the right way to counter extreme-right fascistic terrorism.

A second very dangerous error is to say, "Why only Muslim victims are mourned?" "Why not talk about Christian Nigerians who have been slaughtered by Jihadi terrorists in Africa?" Not only is this denounced in the international mass media, but also it is forgetting about the fact that terrorists claiming to be "Islamic," to start with the infamous Daesh, have almost exclusively killed Muslim civilians, if numbers are to be taken into consideration. Comparing the number of victims from different religions, obedience or nationalities is the biggest error one can commit. Terrorism, coming from the extreme right wing always finds a culprit, a scapegoat. Under the Third Reich, Jews were the main target; Myanmar today knowingly persecutes murders and deports huge numbers of Rohingya Muslims. Fascism targets minorities, but just any minority would do as an enemy.

The sullen killer of Christchurch has taken as targets Muslim New Zealanders worshipping in their mosques for the Friday prayer. The sullen killer of Utoya, Norway, in 2011, the infamous Anders Breivik targeted the Social-Democratic youth gathering and assassinated 77 youngsters with automatic rifles. Both are white supremacist scum. Both hate people, a certain category of people in both cases. The fact that their targets are totally different clearly shows that against fascist terror, nobody is safe. So let us stop the accountancy of the religious appurtenance of terror victims and start to unite in fighting against fascism.

I cannot finish this article without saying that New Zealand, with the noble and truly compassionate attitude of its Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, but also the true solidarity of its population, has established a new threshold, a new reference in humanely adopting and helping its citizens, whomever they may be. The mourning of Maori origin New Zealanders, through their singing and through the famous "Haka" dancing to bid farewell to the victims was particularly heartbreaking and heartwarming at once.