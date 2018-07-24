The Israeli state is playing with fire

Currently, we are confronting yet another problem ignited by Israel. For a long time, Israel has been severely damaging the region with its colonialist and tyrannizing policies. And there are two factors aiding these policies of Israel: the support of the U.S. and the insensitivity of the Islamic world toward the issue.

The Israel problem is not only an issue concerning the Middle East, but a crucial problem for the global political scene. Above all, the Israel factor has become a major component determining the regional countries' relations with the U.S. for quite a long time. For the countries in the region, establishing good ties with Israel is regarded as a prerequisite for developing positive relations with the U.S. After Donald Trump was elected as the U.S. president, the U.S.' role in protecting and guarding Israel has become more visible. The U.S. has endeavored to open a vast space for Israel to receive the support of the Evangelists and the Israeli lobby. To that end, Trump announced that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel and transferred the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The U.S. focused not only on guaranteeing the security of Israel but also strengthening the country as part of its Middle East policy.

Turkey has given the strongest reaction to this strategy of Trump. The country has raised concerns over the Israel problem in the context of both the regional and the global politics, enabling the world public's strong reaction to the U.S. and Israel through the United Nations.

Nevertheless, such reactions did not stop Israel. On the contrary, the country expedited its violent and tyrannizing policies after securing U.S. support and shed even more blood than it did in the past. State terror has become a banality in the case of Israel.

Israel's policies basing on discriminative and racist practices and terrorism caused severe damage to the Palestinians. And currently, Israel is seeking to legitimize and make official its racist and discriminative policies.

On Thursday last week, the Israeli parliament approved a scandalous legislation that defines the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people. According to the new legislation, the legal vacuums will be filled basing on the rulings of Torah while Hebrew has been declared as the only official language of the state. The second official language of the country, Arabic, was downgraded from its status. Moreover, it was underlined that Israel is the first state of all the Jewish people across the world.

Commenting on the legislation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the legislation marked a historic moment for the Israeli state and the history of Zionism.

But what really happened was nothing but the officialization of racism and fascism. Today, Israel is outright an apartheid state. Therefore, the Islamic world must let the inner conflicts aside and focus on the issue of Israel's racist state terror as soon as possible.

With the new legislation, the lines between Judaism and Zionism have been blurred to alarming degrees. So, this decision will above all increase the anti-Semitism across the West. The Jewish people complaining about anti-Semitism must work with all their efforts for the revocation of the legislation. Otherwise, it will turn all the Jewish people into a target and lead to new racist movements and waves of violence.