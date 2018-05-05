The principles behind the People's Alliance between AK Party, MHP

Since its foundation, the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has been able to remain in power, transforming itself according to ever-changing conditions, to develop concrete policies in consideration of social needs and to make the necessary maneuvers in Turkey's political milieu. For resolving the long-standing Kurdish issue and eliminating the 40-year terror problem posed by the PKK, the AK Party initiated a reconciliation process with the members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) and other Kurdish representatives a few years ago. Yet, as a consequence of its international engagements, the PKK sabotaged Turkey's reconciliation process by launching ditch operations in the southeastern cities, while the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) aimed to destabilize Turkey with its attempted coup.

Thus, the policy of protecting the integrity of the country and strengthening state structure has become Turkey's top priority. In this political framework - sometimes called "Turkey's quest for survival" - the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have created a common vision. From the elections of June 7 to those of June 24, Turkey has turned from a state defending its borders to one chasing terrorist organizations out of its borders. Although this whole process has been managed by the AK Party's political power, the moral and political support of the MHP has always been significant for Turkey's military success.

In this respect, it is now necessary to lay bare the ideational foundations of the People's Alliance formed by the AK Party and the MHP:

1. Resistance against global hegemony: The present international balance of power is too complicated to briefly explain. Alliances and enmities change daily. As was self-evident during the years that the FETÖ had been effective in Turkey, certain external powers sporadically aim to destabilize Turkey by abusing its internal political spectrum. Yet, the People's Alliance between the AK Party and the MHP poses a tremendous resistance against global hegemony.

2. Weakening of the bureaucratic and military tutelage: Although bureaucratic and military tutelage have already been weakened during the AK Party's political reign, the People's Alliance will undermine the central tutelage further by advancing democratic procedures and civilian politics.

3. Incorporating the state and the people: Since the foundation of the Turkish Republic, the state and the people; the military and civilian officials; and the bureaucracy and politicians have come face to face in an antagonistic fashion. Founded on the pillars of patriotism and conservatism, Turkey's indigenous People's Alliance will prepare the ground for the incorporation of the state and the people. In fact, it is not unreasonable to argue that the historical incorporation of the ideational movements of conservatism and nationalism in Turkey culminated in the present People's Alliance.