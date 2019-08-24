PKK political manipulation for terrorism ends now

In the Cold War era, Bulgaria was almost as important as Russia with respect to intelligence. How could it not be? It was a socialist state in the heart of the West on the one hand and the outpost of the socialist bloc, which wanted to have a free hand in the Western World, on the other. In some way, it was the Eastern bloc in the West.

In Turkey, which was a NATO member in those years, many leftist organizations were established. As if Russian and Chinese communism were not enough, seven leftist organizations from the Hoxhaism (the former Albanian Head of State Enver Hoxha) school were established in Turkey. While some organizations were established in the care of the CIA and some others in the care of Turkish intelligence services, there were also organic leftist organizations.

An organizer who had established a PKK-like organization that was later eliminated by the PKK says that the establishment of the PKK was encouraged by Bulgaria's intelligence agency.

While being established, the PKK attacked Kurdish villages. In its Eruh assault, during which it killed dozens of innocent villagers, the PKK threatened Kurds and tried to convince them to stand behind it. The terrorist organization's attitude was not a coincidence.

They were acting according to the hard power theory from the Central American left of Mahir Çayan – one of the most important theoreticians of the Turkish left. Hard power is a philosophical approach that can be interpreted as follows: The Eastern people are not inclined to revolt; we can make them inclined to do so by threatening and scaring them. In its establishment philosophy, the PKK executed a project of eliminating all other Kurdish movements that were rivals to the organization and leading the people to believe in the PKK by threatening them.

Osman Kaya, a former Ankara anti-terror director who wrote a book on the PKK, describes the PKK as follows: "The PKK is a Marxist-Leninist ethnic separatist organization and has grown by exploiting the vulnerabilities of the state."

The PKK was established as a leftist organization in the Cold War era and has continued to pose as a defender of the freedom of Kurdish people. However, over the years it has not abstained from being a part of international powers' calculations for Turkey.

The PKK, which has caused the deaths of 30,000 people in the last 40 years, has not abstained from committing murder. Its murders have mostly been political. It has selected and martyred dozens of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) representatives in southeastern Anatolia in recent years.

As is the case with all terrorist organizations around the world, the PKK will also come to an end, and Turkey's AK Party government planned the solution with the PKK and the Peoples' Democratic Union (HDP) in 2014. Within the process, the PKK would lay down arms and the HDP would go on as a normal political party.

The solution process was very valuable. Our country is still united today thanks to two ideas. First, the people of the region felt the positive effects of the solution process. Second, millions of Syrians have become a profound example demonstrating the impact of statelessness on regional people. Likewise, the PKK became a dangerous tool when it had power in the region. Regional people felt this terrorist threat directly before and after the June 7, 2015 elections.

With zero tolerance for any ideas but its own, the PKK has virtually shown the future it promises to its opponents in the regions it has invaded in Syria. Neither Barzani supporters nor pious Kurds can live in the regions controlled by the PKK.

Though the solution between Turkey and the PKK was advancing, the terrorist organization found a new foothold in Syria and sabotaged the process with Ankara through joint efforts of the U.S., Syria and Iran. The PKK decided to resort to violence and murder again by martyring two police officers in their sleep in Urfa and since then, it has gone on to kill thousands of people.

The PKK has been growing stronger as a terrorist organization and has also established the HDP after trying various other parties. The HDP has seen success in elections.

Recently, various countries continue to strengthen their own nation states. In this context, while the Syrian civil war is coming to an end, Turkey has managed to defeat three terrorist organizations: Daesh, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK. The interesting thing is that these terrorist organizations have been patronized by Western states.

Today, Turkey has condemned the PKK to privation and discharged the mayors supporting them politically.

The PKK will no longer be able to exploit both politics and terror and win; the state will not let this happen. In my opinion, the political way will be kept clear for the HDP, but the PKK will be condemned to a bitter end.