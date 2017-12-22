A world leader does not act like this

If one claims to be the superpower of the world, and if one claims to be the global leader, then one would have to act accordingly.

One does not announce a national defense strategy that in fact turns the country into a world bully.

One does not try to undermine its allies and friends as the U.S. has been doing when it comes to relations with Turkey or its strategic partner like Britain.

One does not encourage Saudi Arabia to declare a blockade on Qatar and then realize that there is a giant U.S. military base there and withdraw your backing to leave the Saudis in the cold.

One does not threaten to announce a decision that will not be accepted by the international community and then threaten everyone who does not follow course.

U.S. President Donald Trump can say "America first," which is valid for every country. Of course the interests of every country are sacred to them and they will try to achieve this through diplomacy, the country's economic means and its political clout.

But when you are the world leader, you should try to act accordingly, keeping in mind the interests of the international community as well as your own.

Trump has to see how isolated he has made the U.S. on some crucial foreign policy points such as his opposition to the Paris climate accord, his rejection of the Iran nuclear accord and his decision to withdraw from international negotiations on migration.

Last but not least, he has declared Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and decided to move the U.S. Embassy to the city, creating international furor.

When the United Nations Security Council voted 14 to one to condemn his move on Jerusalem, Trump used the U.S.'s veto power and then threatened the whole world, saying all those who oppose the U.S. at the vote will be noted and dealt with.

As if that was not enough, the U.S. also threatened that any country that supports a similar condemnation at the U.N. General Assembly will be punished and the U.S. will cut financial assistance to them.

The U.S. has always shown the stick to countries that do not tow its line, but this is the first time that an American president is actually saying he is buying loyalty with dollars.

This is not how a word leader behaves. This is not how even how a business-minded leader behaves. Trump is turning into a loose cannon, which is not only sad for his allies and friends, but also for the American people. It is also dangerous for the enemies of the U.S. because they cannot predict what he might do next.

On our side, Trump talks about promoting Turkish-U.S. relations, and yet everything he does and approves has further soured relations between the two countries.

The latest decision to delay all visa applications for Turkish nationals until January 2019 is like a sick joke. That means the U.S. effectively suspended providing visas for Turkish nationals to visit the U.S. until 2019. This is simply an unfriendly act.

Is the U.S. trying to punish Turkey for its support of the Palestinian cause and its strong rejection of Jerusalem becoming the capital of Israel? This is not how the leader of the world should act.