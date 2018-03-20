Turkey has put an end to the dreams of the PKK

Turkish forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) did not only liberate the strategic city of Afrin in northern Syria on Sunday but they put an end to the dreams of the PKK terrorist organization to set up a Marxist-Leninist style Kurdish state that spans from the Iraqi border all the way to the Mediterranean.

All Syrians should be thankful to Turkey and the FSA for foiling this plot aimed at dividing Syria.

Turkey started its quest to halt the creation of the so-called Kurdish state in northern Syria when it launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August 2016. Then it made a deal with Iran and the Russians to set up a no-conflict zone in Idlib. Then came Operation Olive Branch that lasted 58 days and culminated with the capture of the city center of Afrin from the PKK.

Some claim the People's Protection Units (YPG) made a tactical move and left the city and will now harass Turkish forces and its Syrian allies through guerrilla tactics. The fact that the Turkish forces and the FSA are as experienced as the YPG in such tactics will foil any major attack. Besides the YPG did not really perform a tactical withdrawal but they fled in fright.The YPG can only act in cowardice. It cannot confront any army or any real force. That is why we told the American government several times that the PKK and its allies, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the YPG, could not fight Daesh effectively. In fact they hardly fought Daesh. All they did was secure deals so that Daesh vacated Arab Syrian cities and they just moved in with superior fire power furnished by the American government.

The PKK leadership holed up in the Qandil Mountains of northern Syria were asking their militants to leave Afrin because they had already suffered nearly 4,500 loses in Afrin and could not tolerate more casualties as they know they have to preserve some forces to be able to stand up to Turkish and Syrian Arab forces especially to prevail east of the Euphrates.

If the YPG threatens the people of Afrin, the Turkish forces and the FSA then will be to hasten the pace for our forces to beat the living daylights out of them in the east of the Euphrates.

All that remains today is for the American government to face reality and start cooperating with Turkey in the region to put the PKK/YPG/PYD at bay.

The adventure to create a Kurdish state in northern Syria has come to an end. The American government has to remember that many Turks are accusing them of not only supporting and effectively arming the YPG but they are also accusing Washington of sponsoring this so-called Kurdish state in Syria. The U.S. is being accused of helping the YPG terrorists divide Syria.

Turkey has no other choice but to put an end to the PKK presence in Syria and in Iraq. Those who felt Turkey was not up to this task now realize that they have underestimated Turkey's capabilities.