HDP treachery goes beyond terrorism

The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is represented in the Turkish Parliament, has been accused of supporting PKK terrorism. The HDP does not only support secessionist terrorism but in fact is a part of it as it has emerged as the political wing of the PKK secessionist terrorist organization.HDP deputies have attended the funerals of PKK terrorists killed by security forces chanting slogans praising the terrorists. HDP deputies have visited the families of PKK suicide bombers offering condolences. But that is not all. HDP deputies have helped PKK terrorists transport arms that have cost hundreds of lives. Municipalities in southeastern Turkey controlled by the HDP gave jobs to the PKK and provided municipal funds for the terrorists. The party has opposed Turkish security operations against PKK terrorist bases in Iraq and Syria. This has made the HDP equal to the PKK.

Many HDP deputies have been prosecuted for their affiliation or active support for the PKK and have lost their seats.

But now we are observing that the HDP is not only a party that is affiliated with the terrorists but it is also a sworn enemy of the Turkish people.

Look what they did in Austria. They gave a list of the Turks who voted "yes" in Austria during the April 16, 2017 referendum for the Turkish constitutional changes. The far-right Austrian government is now using the data provided by the HDP to hunt down Turks and throw them out of the country. Austria opposed the constitutional changes in Turkey and actively campaigned against them and was furious when 75 percent of Turks living in Austria voted in favor of the constitutional changes in Turkey. Yet they did not have the data that showed where the Turks voted "yes" in Austria.

The HDP participated in the referendum as a legal political party so they had the right to obtain data from Turkey's Supreme Elections Board (YSK) on who had voted in Austria and where. The data given to them showed the names of Turks. They handed the information to the Austrian authorities who found out that some Turks with dual nationality had voted in the referendum and that these people had revoked their Turkish citizenship when they became Austrian citizens but then regained their citizenship to Turkey without getting the appropriate permission from Austria. So now Austria has moved to end the Austrian citizenship of 15,000 Turks and throw them out of the country plus they are making preparations to fine each Turk 5,000 euros.So the HDP, which has boasted in Europe about its humane policies, has shown its true face of malice, evil and cruelty.But what interests us is the harm being done to our citizens by these malicious people. The case of Austria has come out into the open because Austria decided to use the data provided by the HDP. Yet it is clear that those who provided such data to Austria may have well given similar data to other countries like Germany, the Netherlands and others to act silently against the massive Turkish community in Europe that also voted "yes" in the referendum despite objections from European governments.

All this calls for a serious criminal investigation against the HDP and not only against its deputies. This partly should not be allowed to spread more malice against the Turkish people. This charade has to stop. Turkish taxpayers do not have to finance a secessionist party that is part of a terrorist outfit that has murdered our citizens.