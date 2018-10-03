Now the Netherlands comes to our aid

Turkey has been screaming for years that the Syrian Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing the People's Protection Units (YPG) are natural extensions of the PKK terrorist organization which has been waging a secessionist terror campaign in Turkey for four decades causing massive material loss and incredible human casualties.

The YPG and PYD have been actively participating in terrorist campaigns in Turkey. In 2014 and 2015 when the PKK instigated the "war of hedges," where its militants tried to take over townships and districts in cities in eastern and southeastern Turkey and built hedges to halt security forces, the YPG sent "reinforcements" to help out the terrorists – but that is not all. The YPG sent its sharpshooters to kill soldiers and civilians by sniper fire.

Both the PYD and YPG are run by PKK hotheads coming from the Qandil mountains in northern Iraq where they are holed up. The pictures hanging on the walls of the PYD and YPG offices are those of Abdullah Öcalan, the terrorist chieftain captured and convicted by Turkey who is serving a life sentence in a Turkish jail.

During the past seven years of the Syrian civil war the YPG and PYD have managed to grab Syrian Arab lands, including PKK-affiliated territories where they have committed atrocities and serious human rights violations. So much so that many Kurds and Arabs fleeing these areas have had to seek refuge in Turkey.

It is beyond all reasonable doubt that the PYD and YPG are equal to the PKK.

Many European countries have come to this conclusion and some have now started to boldly declare this.

One such country is the Netherlands, the country's Foreign Minister Stef Blok has openly said the YPG and PYD are nothing but the PKK.

Answering questions by Dutch parliamentarians in regards to his government's support for groups in Syria, Blok said, "The YPG is connected to the PKK which is listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union. Moreover, the YPG is fighting against both the regime forces and moderate opposition forces to realize its objective of establishing an autonomous region." Underlining that his government did not support the YPG or PKK under the name of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Blok added that there are several reports on human rights violations perpetrated by the YPG. Commenting on violations of human rights, Blok underscored that Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch documented both the PKK's and YPG's violations, including the oppression of local people, forcing them to flee from the region, kidnapping children and recruiting child soldiers.

Referring to the arms support by the United States to the YPG, Blok indicated: "If the arms had only been used in the fight against Daesh, a legal foundation could be created. Reports of human rights violations, contacts of the YPG with the Syrian regime and the link between the YPG and the PKK are the reasons why the Netherlands government is not supporting the SDF."

So at the end of the day someone has shown how mistaken the United States is by supporting the YPG and PYD, giving them arms, training their terrorists. But it seems that the U.S. knew all this and did not care. All they cared for was to use the YPG forces to grab Syrian lands, including oil and gas fields, and thus settle into Syria illegally on a permanent basis. The talk of the fight against Daesh was just a yarn.