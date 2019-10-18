Senator Graham's campaign with PKK terrorists

Enough is enough: PKK terror must be condemned by all

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates is going on and will continue shaking political perceptions, hypocrisies and dirty relations that have become a type of gangrene both inside and outside.

We see the first striking example of this in the attitude of the U.S. administration and U.S. political players.

At the top of these players is U.S. President Donald Trump's golfing friend, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is engaged his own perception management.

It seems that Operation Peace Spring has become so effective that even Graham, who considered the PKK-linked People's Protection Units (YPG) to be a terrorist organization and considered Turkey to be right until very recently, has taken up a completely different attitude.

I wonder why.

Before answering this question, let us go to Nov. 24, 2015 and listen to Graham personally speak to Ashton Carter, the then-U.S. secretary of defense, in Congress:

After asking questions about what the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the YPG are, Graham touches on the relationship between these two structures and the PKK and asks: "Is the PKK a terrorist organization in the eyes of the Turkish government?" Ashton Carter, who defined the YPG as a "leftist Kurdish" organization, says: "The PKK is a terrorist organization not only in the eyes of the Turkish government but in the eyes of the U.S. government as well."

Look at the picture. The U.S. Congress discusses U.S. support for the "leftist" and "terrorist" PKK/YPG, and no one is bothered. No one, because the U.S. people know that the imperialist U.S. uses all "leftist," "right-wing" or "Islamist" organizations for its own interests.

And what do the "leftists" say? Unfortunately, there are almost no left-wingers in Turkey and in the world who react to and say something about this dirty relationship. No one is asking whether a "liberation struggle" can be staged with U.S. weapons and support?

In a world where imperialists and leftists have such dirty co-operation, it is no surprise that Senator Graham has taken a sharp turn. This turnaround has more to do with his following remarks about Iran than with domestic political reasons: "For our Israeli friends, Syria will become a second Lebanon."

The operation has a function beyond their predictions. That is why there is a such backlash from a lot of power centers.

no one should remain silent

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made following statements at the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Extended Meeting of Provincial Heads held at AK Party headquarters: "Within Parliament, 50 out of our 291 deputies in the AK Party group are of Kurdish origin.

They have finally pushed us to say that. What matters to us is being human rather than origin."

President Erdoğan had to say this because the imperialists, who have ignored the traumas and suffering that the Kurds have experienced for years, and who have even caused suffering to them from time to time, and the tutelary leftists inside the country, who banned the language and name of the Kurds, have now become "Kurd-lovers."

This is hypocrisy to the core.

The fact that those who did not even speak the name of the Kurds in hard times are now claiming the Kurds over the PKK - which is an apparatus of the U.S. - is nothing more than fraud. They are not concerned about the Kurds, but are settling accounts with the AK Party and Turkey over the Kurds.

This is best known by the Kurds who have experienced great changes in the last decade. For this reason, the Kurdish intellectuals and the Kurdish political actors need to come out and respond to those dirty groups and dirty minds. Unfortunately, no one says anything about the issue except a few politicians.

There is a need for this, particularly in international media and on social media, where the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and PKK circles are active and where they engaged in their smear campaign against Turkey.