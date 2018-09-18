US stance undermines peace in Idlib

Recently, James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria, told the press that Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad had no future in the administration of the country. I assumed that the journalists listening to these words also asked themselves whether U.S. President Donald Trump will have a future as a statesman.

Not only journalists, but everyone started asking themselves this question after an anonymous opinion piece by a senior official in the Trump administration underlining Trump's impetuous nature and ignorance was published by the New York Times.

While President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met in Tehran to come up with a peaceful solution for Syria, particularly in Idlib, everyone was aware that the U.S. remains one of the biggest roadblocks in the crisis.

Without the presence of self-proclaimed enemies, the U.S. administration is currently in disarray. There is no definite answer to the question of whether the president or some other forces are ruling the United States. Considering the roles of the evangelical zealots in the pastor Andrew Brunson crisis that caused a rift between Turkey and the U.S. and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's affiliation with the evangelical community, it is clear Washington has several people at the reins.The three state presidents who attended the trilateral summit in Tehran with the aim to introduce peace in Syria were confronted with a challenging task since international peace is a multilateral phenomenon. How can it be possible for other states to secure peace when the U.S., the world's superpower, aims to incite conflict? Remember, photos featuring a U.S. general next to a Democratic Union Party (PYD) militant sought with a red notice were released only recently.

While Erdoğan proposed that the declaration of the Tehran summit should include a cease-fire in Idlib, Putin objected on the grounds that the cease-fire in Idlib had already been violated when terrorists deployed in Idlib equipped by the U.S. attacked Russian and regime forces with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

By insisting on peace throughout the summit, Erdoğan put Turkey's positive contributions to world politics in the spotlight.