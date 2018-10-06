On Trump's menace to the Saudi king and crown prince

I was astonished at U.S. President Donald Trump's recent remarks about Saudi King Salman at a campaign rally in Mississippi: "I love the king, King Salman, but I said: ‘King, we're protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us'."

Whether President Trump was right or wrong in his statements is a separate issue. In his address to the United Nations last week in New York, however, the same man, Donald Trump, praised both King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for the reforms initiated in Saudi Arabia. In his speech in Mississippi on Tuesday, President Trump told King Salman: "[Now that] we're protecting you. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay."

That facts in international relations are voiced in such an overt manner that pushes the boundaries of decorum has reached a new dimension with President Trump. Indeed, we Turks already best know who have survived and who have been toppled in the world through U.S. open and clandestine support. We still remember that almost all military coups in Ankara were interpreted as "Our boys did it!" by Washington.

It is hopefully known that not just the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), based in the U.S., is behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

These facts prove the truth of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's policy of independence and nonalignment. How acceptable such an extremely casual relation in which President Trump – at whatever time he pleases – shakes hands and slaps on the back or imposes sanctions using the spy pastor Andrew Brunson as an excuse? Currently, the U.S. is pursuing a foreign policy line that flouts any international institutions and rules. This is the U.S. that strives to isolate Iran irrespective of the international deal on the one hand and funds terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria on the other.

The facts revealed by President Trump's loquacity illuminate every passing day. We are in our right mind. However, how will King Salman and his son, Prince Mohammad, live with this shame?