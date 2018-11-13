The confused and polarized US public

Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States have shown how confused and polarized the American public has become. According to President Donald Trump, who has been continuing to shock the world with his repetitive, unexpected decisions and actions, the winner of the elections is he and his Republican Party.

Trump says this because the Republicans could secure their seats in Senate. Democrats, meanwhile, have obtained the majority in the House of Representatives.

What this means for the anti-Trump Democrats can be best explained with the words of the famous Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who has been re-elected to the House of Representatives from California state. "Tomorrow will be new day in America" said Pelosi in a press conference right after the elections results came in and she was more than right. Highlighting the alarming picture of the rising polarization among U.S. society, Pelosi said that it is high time for the U.S. to get united. She also said that "today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It's about restoring the constitution's checks and balances to the Trump administration."

No matter what, President Trump doesn't care of anything said or done by others, particularly by his opponents, and he is more than determined to go his own way as always. Simply put, although he lost the majority to Democrats in the new House, he warned them on Twitter.

"If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!" Trump tweeted.

Yes… The U.S. public suffering from this peaked polarization since the very beginning of the Trump administration has also become much confused. Trump is still the president, yet the Democrats in the House are most likely to cause him trouble. In a nutshell, this is an opportunity for the whole world, not only for the U.S. public, to breathe a small sigh of relief because the Democrats can finally restrain Trump.