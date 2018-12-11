It seems it is time to start thinking about the United States of America without Donald Trump. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have recently announced new findings regarding the U.S. president's controversial Russian investigation.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller released new court filings related to Trump-Moscow relations during the campaign period for the 2016 presidential elections in the U.S. If the evidence is true, Trump's impeachment process is likely to start soon, and he may even be sentenced to jail time.

Mueller's final report says that Trump, who had been experiencing financial hardships before the elections, received financial aid from some Russian oligarchs to complete the preparations for his much-debated campaign and cooperated with Russians to win the presidential votes.

"Obviously cannot complete [the counter-report] until we see the final Witch Hunt Report," Trump said regarding the Mueller files.

It is also argued that an associate of Trump offered a $50-million-penthouse to Russian President Vladimir Putin as a bribe before the elections, and Trump's intention to build a Trump tower in the Russian capital Moscow also backs the claims. When the finding of the Mueller investigation is evaluated as a whole, who knows, maybe this is the reason why Trump behaved strangely near Putin during the famous Helsinki summit this year.

Meanwhile, prosecutors filed a sentencing memo for Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, regarding the case. Yet, the tolls seem to be pouring in not for Cohen but for the president himself.

Besides, there is another much-discussed topic in U.S. society. Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired with a Trump tweet, made some surprising statements last Thursday during an interview with CBS News and changed the headlines in the media.

"It's challenging for me coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented ExxonMobil Corporation … to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn't like to read, doesn't read briefing reports, doesn't like to get into the details of a lot of things. But rather just kind of says, ‘Look, this is what I believe and you can try to convince me otherwise,' but most of the time you're not going to do that," Tillerson told CBS.

"He acts on his instincts, in some respects it looks like impulsiveness … But … it's not his intent to act on impulse. I think he really is trying to act on his instincts," Tillerson said and stated: "When the president would say, ‘Here's what I want to do and here's how I want to do it,' I'd have to say to him, ‘Mr. President, I understand what you want to do, but you can't do it that way. It violates the law. It violates a treaty.' You know, he got really frustrated."

Thus, Trump was forced to open his Twitter account once again.

"Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn't have the mental capacity needed. He was dumb as a rock and I couldn't get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!" tweeted Trump.

At such a difficult time, however, Trump seems so relaxed that he even tweeted about the ongoing French protests as if his own country was far from domestic crises.

"The Paris Agreement isn't working out so well for Paris. Protests and riots all over France. People do not want to pay large sums of money, much to third world countries (that are questionably run), in order to maybe protect the environment. Chanting ‘We Want Trump!' Love France," Trump said on Twitter.