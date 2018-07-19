Turkey's future after the state of emergency

Having lost hundreds of citizens in the attacks organized by the PKK and Deash terror groups over the past few years, Turkish people also witnessed a bloody military coup attempt on July 15, 2016. In the heinous plot perpetrated by the members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), some 250 civilians were killed and more than 2,000 were injured. That night, people poured into the streets and repelled the coup attempt and later, Parliament had to declare a state of emergency on July 20. Throughout the state of emergency, the Turkish state took structural steps against terrorism and coup threats by employing the country's right of self-defense within the limits of the law.

At first, FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen's operatives who infiltrated state apparatuses were dismissed to a great extent. In the meantime, a series of large-scale operations were launched inside and outside Turkey against Daesh and the PKK. Terrorizing the country until recently, the terror groups have been unable to launch further attacks since the operations.

As previously declared by state officials, the state of emergency, which lasted for two years, was lifted Wednesday, indicating that the goal of public security and social peace have been achieved. Of course, the issue also has economic reverberations. During the state of emergency, a slew of speculations spread. Some even unrealistically claimed the state would introduce limits on capital movements and the central bank, and that bank accounts would be seized.

Of course, none of those claims proved true, since Turkey has a long-established tradition of democracy and did not resort to such measures even during the War of Independence at the turn of the 20th century.

On the contrary, Turkey accomplished growth and increased its exports, despite the naysayers. With the end of the state of emergency, the circles who gain profit by speculating about the markets will lose their main argument. The increasing tourism income throughout the summer season and the fact that inflation is likely to decrease will also make positive contributions to the economy.

The warnings of international credit rating agencies who tried to prevent losses by insisting on their stance on Turkey before the elections cost each establishment dearly, both in reputation and customers.

The real data now indicates that bright days are ahead for Turkey as it finalizes its transition to the new governmental system following the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.