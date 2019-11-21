Is the Pentagon fighting Daesh or Trump?

Why wouldn't there be a coup in the US?

U.S. President Donald Trump, who got elected with promises of isolationism, including plans to bring U.S. troops back to the country, has been under attack from all sides.

With just a year until the next U.S. presidential election, the dosage of the blows has also risen and judging by their intensity, they must have measured the public's tendency to elect Donald Trump again in November 2020. They want to settle the "matter" through impeachment and similar methods, even before the polls are established.

This campaign against President Trump consists not only of his political rivals but also the mainstream media, which does not hide that they are working with Democrats. Even some official institutions under the president's command have been pressuring him in favor of the opposition with their on-the-ground activities.

The most concrete example of this is the Pentagon's "resistance" toward President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops, acting with "secular terrorists" in northern Syria, namely the People's Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian offshoot of terrorist PKK, under the pretext of fighting Daesh.

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) in a recent report claimed that Daesh had found a "chance to reorganize" following Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region.

The Pentagon, citing vague evidence such as "open sources," stressed that the Russians, forces loyal to the Bashar Assad regime, and the Turkish forces that entered northeastern Syria in October were unlikely to give priority to fighting Daesh.

We should remember that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the most wanted man of the group, was killed soon after U.S. troops withdrew from the region.

Furthermore, following the operation, President Trump had thanked Turkey and Russia for their "valuable cooperation" while the Pentagon thought that these two would "not fight Daesh."

Turkey, which assisted the U.S. in the capture of al-Baghdadi, also captured the top terrorist's wife and his entire family after this operation. The Turkish Interior Ministry is continuing its efforts to extradite dozens of foreign Daesh fighters to their home countries.

But strangely enough, neither Europeans nor U.S. officials accept these terrorists to question and prosecute them.

The U.S., which says it cares deeply about the fight against Daesh in Syria, can gain important information about the organization's links from these terrorists.

Do you think they are afraid that the CIA will say things in support of President Trump, who says "Barack Obama built Daesh," while questioning the terrorists?