Libya's only chance is Turkey

There have been attempts to stage a coup in Libya similar to the bloody one in Egypt.



The Government of National Accord (GNA), which came to power through elections after Moammar Gadhafi in Libya in 2014, is the current target.



Those overseeing the plan are again foreign powers who ousted Egypt's elected legitimate leader Mohammed Morsi in a bloody coup and replaced him with Chief of Staff Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.



In addition to the U.S. and France; puppet governments in the region such as Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are involved.



The general running for the country's dictatorship is a familiar figure, Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who attempted a failed coup against the Tripoli-based legitimate government last year.



Haftar is one of Gadhafi's former comrades in arms. When he was captured during the Chadian-Libyan conflict in 1978-1987, he was rescued with the help of the U.S. He then settled in Virginia. Under the control of the CIA, he worked to overthrow Gadhafi. He was sentenced to death in his country in 1993 for masterminding a coup attempt in 1993.



Haftar is back on the scene with considerable military power at his disposal and is trying to seize Tripoli. He continues to conduct acts of terrorism in uniform while also threatening countries like Turkey that support the legitimate government in the country. He has declared that he does not recognize the agreements made by the government, which is officially recognized by the United Nations, the European Union and many countries worldwide.



The national government is desperate and is trying to explain this barbarism to the world. Finally, they requested Turkey's help to ensure security in the country. "We will formally ask Turkey for military support to counter Haftar's mercenary forces, which have opened air bases to foreign states. We have signed an agreement with Turkey. The Turkish military will come to Libya under this agreement," GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said.



The Turkish Parliament recently discussed and approved a mandate to respond positively to Libya's request for aid. According to the text, the rationale for the mandate is: "The Government of National Accord of Libya has requested military support from Turkey in combating threats to the integrity and stability of Libya, Daesh, al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations, illegal armed groups, illegal migration and human trafficking that could affect the entire region."



Turkey and Libya have cultural ties that date back centuries. This dialogue is the biggest reason why Turkey is seen as a conducive actor in restoring democracy in the country.



The Turkish military, which has been very successful in purging Syria's north from terrorist groups and restoring order in the region, will soon succeed in Libya as well.