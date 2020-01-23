Berlin summit: Optimism for Libya, pessimism for EU

This week, the Berlin conference on the Libya crisis, which was hosted by Germany, resulted in a 55-point declaration under five headings. The text emphasized the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Libya, led by Fayez al-Sarraj, the prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), recognized by the United Nations. The articles clearly underlined that Libya's oil deposits belong to the country itself and no one else.

The steps needed to secure a permanent cease-fire between the legitimate government and putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who is rebelling against the GNA, were identified. In this process, the duties of the U.N. and the international community were determined as well.

The role played by Turkey was vital in this step taken to maintain the cease-fire that would pave the way for the first stage of the political process in Libya. Ankara's active diplomatic efforts with Sarraj, Moscow and Berlin were very effective in organizing the summit in Berlin. As you may know, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met in Istanbul on Jan. 8, called for a cease-fire to begin on Jan. 12 for the relevant parties in Libya.

The "motivation" of countries such as France, which has sided with the putschist general rather than the legitimate government recognized by the U.N., has come under criticism for clearly contradicting international law and the EU's democratic perspective.

In fact, the country's "leftist" President Emmanuel Macron's view of the Libyan problem is no different from that of the right-wing Sarkozy administration, whose role in the brutal murder of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011 was revealed. He also wants a puppet colonial administration in Libya that will be run with France at the helm rather than for the country's national interests.

It was, of course, unthinkable for President Macron to articulate these colonialist goals in the face of a determined interlocutor like President Erdoğan in Berlin. However, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who stands in the same position as Macron and was not invited to the conference, spoke in his stead.

The Greek prime minister's proposed agendas for the conference on the phone to German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave clear hints about the motivation of the front led by Macron: To address the exclusive economic zone signed between Libya and Turkey at the summit, as well as Ankara's drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and to condemn Turkey.

As we have heard from the press, Merkel, the most experienced leader in Europe, taught Mitsotakis a gentle lesson in diplomacy. She has enlightened him on the scope and limits of the summit. Nevertheless, you cannot help but give way to despair when you look at the picture.

On the one hand is France, which is led by a rookie who dreams of colonialism in Africa. On the other hand is the Greece of Mitsotakis, who thinks the Mediterranean is a pool in his garden and thinks that the EU, of which Greece is a member, has the right to block trade and military agreements between sovereign states.

The profile of the EU, which my country, held at the door since 1960, has tried to be a member of, is gradually surrendering to this medium. What could be the pros that the EU would provide for Turkey, as the United Kingdom has run like hell from the union, and experienced and prudent figures like Merkel will no longer be a part of it in the future?

I would ask that we not insist so much.