Outcomes from the Varna summit

The summit in Varna, Bulgaria this past Monday between Turkey and the EU, which was the first summit between the parties after almost a year, ended as expected. It is known that Ankara and the EU have issues on many subjects. The EU has been experiencing one of its weakest periods in history as it has increasingly turned inward, detached from liberal values, displayed double standards more articulately and has been ontologically shaken due to Brexit.

Ankara has been disappointed since it has always confronted political biases since the start of its EU accession process in 2005.

In a nutshell, Turkish-EU relations resemble the relationship of an old and sour couple who are thinking of parting ways.

Despite this grave picture, I thought that the will to accelerate relations would be declared after the summit, which turned out to be true. The EU does not want to lose Turkey since the country shoulders a great burden in terms of Syrian refugees and acts as a bridge to the Middle East and the Islamic world. Turkey, meanwhile, is willing to maintain negotiations with the EU due to the country's role between the West and the East, the relations it has maintained with the West throughout the Republic period, the perspective presented by the EU and its versatile foreign policy motives.

Ultimately, ties favor both parties, and it is rational to meet on common ground despite the challenges. For these reasons, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who met European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the summit hosted by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, said after the summit that he hoped to have taken the first step to re-establishing trust between Turkey and the EU. Citing the responsibilities Turkey shouldered regarding refugees, Erdoğan said the financial aid promises given to Ankara were not kept. He also said the promises of visa liberalization were not kept and criticized the EU's skeptical approach to Turkey's counterterrorism actions, adding that he expects the EU's support on the matter. I think the most critical thing he said was that "exclusion of Turkey from enlargement policies will be an unfortunate mistake," which shows the importance Erdoğan attaches to EU membership and proves wrong all the analyses arguing that Turkey has given up on its EU bid.

Beginning his speech by praising Turkey's endeavors on refugees, Tusk said he has some reservations concerning Afrin. Still, he said he is the guarantor of Turkey's EU bid, which was crucial, as it demonstrates the EU's willingness to maintain relations with Turkey.

Although the latest statements seem positive despite the problems, it must be noted that the EU progress report on Turkey will be released soon. The report is expected to issue serious criticism of the country due to many subjects, including the ongoing state of emergency and its operation in Afrin. I believe that it is crucial to stay on our path to EU accession despite the challenges. Turkey must proceed on its way by preserving its EU perspective.