Operation Olive Branch fights terrorism

Despite the inaccurate reports in various European media, people living in Afrin are pleased that Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch has finally begun.

The town's Arabs, Kurds and Turkmens, regardless of their ethnicity, have suffered under the tyranny of the outlawed PKK's Syrian offshoot Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The YPG militants were grabbing money and food from the locals while forcing them to leave their villages. But it was the Syrian Kurds who suffered the most under the terrorist group. The YPG forced at least one person from each Kurdish family to join their ranks while torturing and tyrannizing families that denied to do so. Had Turkey not intervened in Afrin, the majority of the surviving locals would have to leave Afrin, leading to a new influx of refugees.

The Europe-based journalists who are misinforming the public on the issue must be ashamed of what they are doing. If they have any qualms, they must put an end to reporting baseless claims such as "Turkey assaults Kurds in Afrin." The reality is quite the opposite. The security of life and property of Afrin locals have been ensured thanks to Turkey. Thanks to its military presence in Afrin, people's lives, and dignity have been brought under protection and the torments of a militant group, eliminated.

A number of European media outlets have covered the news in favor of the terrorist group but deceiving the European public will only worsen the abuse of innocent people's at the hands of the YPG/PYD.

Those waving the YPG/PYD's flags in Paris or Stockholm and condoning their terror propaganda contradict the EU values. People who respect human rights above all cannot support the terrorist groups. YPG/PYD are no different from the outlawed PKK, which is recognized as terror not only by the European Union but also by the U.S. and Turkey.

These terrorist groups share the leadership, operations centers, and the same militants serve both groups. When will Europe wake up to this fact? How many lives will the YPG/PYD have to take before Europe realizes the truth?

Turkey fights terrorism in the name of human rights and the EU values and this is the reason why the country has intervened in Afrin.

As part of the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) Operation Olive Branch, which began Saturday, cross-border targets were hit by Turkish jets at first. On the second day of the operation, Turkish land forces and the Free Syria Army (FSA) started advancing towards Afrin. Within the first 48 hours of the operation, around 7 kilometers have been covered and 24 terrorist positions have been destroyed. A total of 15 roadside booby traps were also disposed of.

So far, Operation Olive Branch has liberated 11 villages from the tyranny of the terrorist YPG/PYD. Turkish tanks and troops were welcomed in the areas on arrival.

If the European media is willing, to be honest, they must talk to the locals of Afrin and convey the facts on the ground to the European people. The media must above all listen to Syrian Kurds to see the true color of the YPG/PYD.

Once the Operation Olive Branch is completed, Turkey will have created a space in the region where Syrian refugees can safely live. The operation will purge terrorists from the area and people will not have to leave their country.

If Europe and the EU want to uphold their own values, they must side with Turkey and support the Operation Olive Branch.