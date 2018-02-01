Europe must end the misconception of good and bad terrorists

As the Turkey-led Operation Olive Branch enters its 12th day, many villages have been liberated of PKK-affiliated terrorists, and more than 712 militants were killed as of yesterday.

The Syrian people, whose villages were finally rescued thanks to the military operation carried out jointly by the Turkish army and the Free Syrian Army (FSA), are finally enjoying freedom. They breathed a sigh of relief, saying, "The persecution is over."

The villagers, who were afraid of going to their fields under the terrorists, have started to get back to a normal life. The Syrians are happy. Thanks to the Turkish army, the dark days are now behind them. Now they can look forward with hope. Turkey has now begun preparations for the refugees to return home and rebuild infrastructure so people can live comfortably in their own country. Allocation units in regions rescued in Afrin will be rebuilt, and asylum seekers will be returned to their homes. All necessary precautions are taken in this regard.

Contrary to the misconception propagated by European media, civilians have not been harmed at all. Instead of looking to complete this mission very quickly, Turkish forces have taken elaborate precautions to not harm civilians. That is why the operation is taking longer.

We have not forgotten how much damage the U.S. or Russia caused in Afghanistan and in Syria on the grounds that they were fighting terrorists or how the people buying gasoline from a gas tanker in Afghanistan were murdered by American planes under suspicion of being "terrorists" because of a German officer's wrong decision. This list can go on and on.

In comparison, Turkey is being very careful, and it has taken every possible step to not harm even a single civilian in Afrin. However, lies in Europe have spread through "dirty propaganda." Turkey is not targeting Syria's territorial integrity in Afrin. This operation is being carried out only to secure the region from terrorist elements before handing it over to Syria. Turkey has no intention of staying in the area.

Neither did it launch a military campaign against the Kurds in Afrin, as the lies of European media like to claim. In fact, Arabs, Kurds or Turkmen living in the region are being rescued from persecution by terrorist organizations.

A large number of Kurdish fighters are also battling for their lands as part of the FSA. So claims that "Turkey is fighting the Kurds" are unfounded and aimed at deceiving the European public.

In addition, some political circles, journalists, and nongovernmental organizations in Europe are just deceiving themselves. They have stuck their heads in the sand like ostriches, saying, "Daesh is a terrorist organization, but the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), are not."

That is right! Daesh is a terrorist organization, and Turkey surely takes the lead when it comes to fighting Daesh. Thanks to Turkey, Daesh has almost completely disappeared from Syria.

The claim that the YPG is fighting Daesh is also a big lie. The PKK terrorist organization's Syrian affiliates, the PYD and the YPG, have only fought against Daesh "perfunctorily." In reality, they have not fought. At the moment, Daesh and YPG terrorists in Afrin are fighting together against the Turkish army.

The PYD shared northern Syria in cooperation with Daesh. They even allowed Daesh terrorists, which perfunctorily fought with them, to get to safe areas.

Europeans need to open their eyes and see the facts. There is no difference between Daesh, the PKK, the PYD and the YPG. They are all terrorists. There are no good or bad terrorists, and they cannot be your friends.

The PYD and the YPG are not separate organizations from the PKK. They worship the same terrorist leader. They are attached to a single command center. They are just hiding behind YPG and the PYD masks because they do not use the PKK's name in Syria and because the PKK's activities are prohibited in Europe.

Those terrorizing the streets of Germany, Belgium or the Netherlands in solidarity with the PYD and the YPG are all members of the PKK.

Europe should wake up now and end the game of "good and bad terrorists," otherwise they will deeply regret it one day when they will see that once a terrorist, always a terrorist.