Daesh, YPG and PYD are all terrorist groups

Although various groups in Europe and the EU continue supporting terror groups out of naivety, ignorance or malice, we will unrelentingly keep telling the truth: Currently, the terror group PKK's Syrian offshoot Democratic Union Party (PYD) and its armed wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), pose an even greater threat than Daesh since the latter is about to be eradicated. However; the YPG, the PYD and the PKK, who also recruited the remaining Daesh militants, are still active and continue posing a great threat to humanity. On top of that, they are using the weapons provided by some NATO countries to them under the name of "aid" in their terror attacks.

Today, civilians in Syria are being killed not by Daesh but by the YPG and the PYD. Also, in Iraq, civilians are being killed by the PKK.In Turkey; the PKK, the YPG and the PYD are threatening innocent people's security of life and property. The groups are organizing terror attacks in the residential areas located near Turkey's Syria border. The militants are attacking towns and villages with missiles and killing civilians. In one of the latest attacks, a 16-year-old girl was killed while sleeping in her house. I want to ask if the ones protesting Turkey by wearing the YPG scarfs at Bundestag are aware of the fact that they are siding with a terror group, as expressed by an Alternative for Germany (AfD) deputy at the Parliament. Do the parliament members who assumed that they protested Turkey by wearing the scarfs of a terror group who kills civilians in Syria not have any qualms? The Left (die Linke) in Germany never surprises us any longer.

In a period even the AfD can realize the obvious facts, we have seen that the Left has shut their eyes to the atrocities of the YPG and the PYD. Also, the Green Party members' support to such a protest contradicts the fundamental principles of the Greens. I can understand the Green MPs who oppose to selling weapons to Turkey by arguing that they are against war. But giving support to a violent terror group with a supposedly anti-war stance is perplexing. Or, they have started serving other ideologies than the ideology of the Greens. Besides, does the priest who allowed the YPG and the PYD proponents to protest in a cathedral in Vienna know what he did? Can't the church see that they disgrace all the religious values by hanging the flag of the terror group on their cathedral? I am looking at such instances in a state of shock. Opposing Turkey is understandable, but how ethical is it to side with a terror group only for the sake of opposing Turkey?

I am sure the European public will eventually realize that they have been deceived and will call the politicians embracing the PKK, the YPG and the PYD to account. As the large number of snakes the British once brought to Cyprus in order to get rid of the rats on the island turned into big trouble, the PKK/PYD/YPG will cause a big trouble in Europe.

This week, the Operation Olive Branch kicked off by Turkey in Afrin as part of the country's total war against terror will be on the agenda of the European Parliament (EP). I am afraid the EP members will not approach to the subject through a realistic lens. I can already think of what will be discussed. But there is no use in insisting on mistakes. The truth speaks for itself. For the EP's Turkey rapporteur Kati Piri, the PKK and its variations might not be a threat. However, these terror groups are likely to pose a bigger threat to Europe than Daesh.

The Turkish citizens and the people living in Syria and Iraq give full support to the Afrin operation launched by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) against the PKK, the PYD, the YPG and Daesh since they are aware of the truth. The peoples of Turkey, Syria and Iraq have experienced that there is no difference between the YPG/PYD and Daesh.

Those giving lectures from the Bundestag, Strasbourg or the EP must know that the people in Turkey, Syria and Iraq do not take their remarks seriously. Also, the ones wearing the YPG scarfs at Bundestag and allowing the YPG propaganda in church must know that the mothers of those killed by the YPG will never forgive them. Only people with a conscience can grasp that.