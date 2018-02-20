European friends, do not believe the lies of terrorists

Turkey and the Free Syria Army's (FSA) fight against terror continues to be successful. The terror elements Turkey is fighting against have occupied Afrin, Syria and caused great harm to locals by cooperating with Daesh. They have forced residents to leave their towns and villages. The outlawed PKK's Syrian offshoots, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), have racketeered and forcefully recruited children of Afrin families, while simply killing the ones who resist. As part of Operation Olive Branch launched by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) and the FSA, people once again found peace in the region as the terrorists positioned in villages were purged. The locals are healing now thanks to Turkey's help. So far, the TSK has taken great care to avoid harming civilians. Despite the terrorists using locals as human shields, the TSK in Afrin has been effective in wiping out only terrorists.

YPG and PYD militants are failing against the TSK. As a result, they have offered to cooperate with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad's army and are going to great lengths to unite the PKK, the YPG, the PYD, Daesh and Assad against Turkey.

It is high time for our European friends to realize the truth. While Turkey battles against terror on behalf of humanity, Europe and the EU should not provide an open platform for negative propaganda against Turkey.

Our European friends need to re-examine the photos distributed by terrorists of the alleged harm the TSK has inflicted on civilians. These photos were not taken in Afrin, and they are not current. All of the photos used to create negative propaganda are old photos used by different agencies during the Syrian civil war. Some of them even originate from the Afghanistan civil war. They would have even used photos from the Vietnam War if the people's ethnicity were not discernable. All of their propaganda is based on lies. They have one purpose: To deceive the European public and hamper Turkey's war against terrorism. The European democrats and public should not believe in their false claims any longer. Soon, terror elements positioned in Syria, including Daesh, will be eradicated thanks to Turkey's efforts.

Yesterday was the 32nd day of Operation Olive Branch. Since the operation kicked off, the TSK has rendered 1,641 terrorists ineffective. In other words, terrorists and terrorism are losing the battle, which has caused terrorists to panic.

Unfortunately, the U.S., our transatlantic NATO ally, has been making serious mistakes. Although the U.S. lists the PKK as a terror group, it does not regard the YPG or the PYD as such despite the fact that they are controlled by the PKK. The country is making a fatal mistake by providing weaponry to the YPG and the PYD on the grounds that they fight against Daesh — which is simply not true. Our European friends should say stop to such mistakes in order to protect Europe from terror threats.

Recently, the YPG and the PYD's recruitment of European citizens have also come to light. During the Afrin operation, Samuel Prada Leon, code named "Baran Galicia" and of Spanish descent, and Olivier Francois Jean Le Clainche, code named "Kendal Breizh" and of French descent, were rendered ineffective last week. Likewise, PYD and PKK militant Sjoerd Heeger, code named "Baran Sason" and of Dutch descent, was killed during the ongoing clashes at the Syria-Iraq border between Assad regime's army and Iranian forces. Our European friends need to be aware of terrorists of European origin. They could shed blood in the EU capitals one day.

In order to eliminate all of these threats, Turkey is waging a crucial war on behalf of humanity by paying a high price and showing great care to avoid harming civilians. Even though they do not financially support the war, our European friends can at least support Turkey's endeavors by blocking the platforms producing negative propaganda. This is the only way the European public can learn the truth.