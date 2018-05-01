Incorrigible Europe

The superior mind in Europe refuses to come to its senses. The anti-Turkish sentiments of some circles have turned into an obsession, which above all undermines Europe. I really wonder when the rational European people will say stop to such unhealthy Turkey policies and hostility against the country. Nothing can be said or done to those who are obsessed with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Pathetically, they cannot see the facts due to their bias.

Meanwhile, Turkey is solidifying her power with giant investments. Thanks to those who refuse to give weaponry systems to Turkey, Turkey started to produce and develop domestic weapons. The country has achieved to expand on an international scale thanks to those who rejected to side with and hampered Turkey's counterterror fight although they claim to be Turkey's allies.

Turkey now determines her friends and foes by herself. Of course, the ones manipulating the old Turkey are reacting against Turkey's growing power. They could not get used to the fact that the old Turkey has already gone. Those who are only used to the mediocre politicians and military officers of the old Turkey have been confused in the face of the new Turkey's skillful politicians and officers.

The Turkish nation does not want to see or experience this old scenario any longer. In the elections to be held on June 24, they will consolidate Turkey's power by showing their will to erase the signs of the old Turkey. Turkey is building its future on solid ground as her democratic system and elections function more effectively than many European countries. Last year, the presidential system was accepted with the constitutional amendment referendum. On June 24, the leader and cadres of this new system will be elected.

Although some groups in Europe are concocting various plots against Turkey, the Turkish nation will once again show their democratic choices at the polls. Despite all the efforts in Europe, Erdoğan will be elected as president and govern the country in harmony with the Parliament, which will mostly comprise of Justice and Development Party (AK Party) deputies, by 2023.

The Turkish people are not interested in the demands of Austrian and Dutch prime ministers from Turkey. Contrarily, their behaviors to Turkey increase public support to Erdoğan and the AK Party as they see the plots against Turkey. As already known, the commemoration ceremony for the Solingen arson attack was canceled at the Landtag of North Rhine-Westphalia only to bar Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu's speech, who was scheduled to attend the ceremony. This mindset is first and foremost undermining Germany. Those canceling a ceremony against racism do not seem to know what they are doing.

In a nutshell, those who do not wish to see Erdoğan as president and attempt to interfere with Turkey's domestic affairs to that end must be prepared for a great disappointment on the morning of June 25.

I wonder when some Europeans will come to their senses and say stop to this unhealthy situation as losing Turkey will firstly undermine Europe.

The ones looking to the incompetent main opposition or the political party who speaks for the PKK terror group are devoid of the skills required to analyze a country. Only someone who cannot analyze Turkey in a proper way can engage in so many mistakes.

But this is their problem. Turkey continues its progress.