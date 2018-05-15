Who's deceiving the Germans?

In Germany, where I have been living since 1982, I am astonished by the steps German representatives have taken with regard to Turkey over the past years. What is said or written about Turkey by the government, political parties and media outlets are appalling me. Germany is a serious country. But the situation of some politicians lately visiting Turkey on behalf of Germany is bothering me and conflicting with the serious image of the country.

Here is a latest example: Recently, German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth was in Turkey. But his acts and remarks during his visit to a shady opposition leader appalled me as his program did not show care in the balances of Turkey, which is in a critical electoral period right now. I can't believe that the person preparing his speech text is a German Foreign Ministry officer, as I want to assume that the German diplomats specialized in Turkey's affairs cannot be a stranger to Turkey to such an extent.

His remarks show that they have such a wrong impression on Turkey and the Turkish people. If this is the case, then the reports and analyses on Turkey must be absurd.

As a matter of fact, they believed that the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) could have formed a coalition following the general election on June 7, 2015. Only someone selling refrigerators to Eskimos can believe in such a possibility. But at the time, the German officials believed that the MHP, a nationalist, patriotic party that values the country above all, and the HDP, which overtly supports the PKK terrorist group, could build a coalition government. The MHP proved at the time that such an expectation was unrealistic. However, it seems that they did not learn anything from this experience.

Michael Roth's party, the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), and its leader Martin Schulz were among the leading figures who were going on a rampage by claiming that Turkey intervened in German federal elections. Yet, Roth recently visited an opposition leader in Turkey to show his support, which is an unethical move. Also, it must be noted that this oppositional leader, who was formerly in the MHP, is alleged to have ties with old Turkey's deep state.

I must say frankly that those making this suggestion did misinform him because his visit to this presidential candidate undermined the candidate's profile rather than supporting. The Turkish public regarded it as a negative development.

Also, what Roth said during this visit was absurd to the Turkish public. For instance, he said to the Good Party (İP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener that the party offers an alternative to the Kurdish electorate in southeast Turkey, who has so far wavered between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the HDP.

Roth and I do actually know each other quite well. Both of us are from the State of Hesse. We worked together in the SPD. If we ever met, I would tell him:

"Dear Michael, you have astonished me. You have been working with different foreign ministers for years. You had meetings with Turkey's EU ministers. So, you are not alien to Turkey's affairs. Also, you know the Turks in North Hesse as you are a deputy from the region. I wish you had conversed with the Turks in Kassel and not influenced with wrong information before heading to Turkey. They would have told you that Meral Akşener is a politician from the old Turkey and she cannot raise hopes in the new Turkey. Also, you might have learnt that the Kurdish electorate would not opt for her due to the political past of this former MHP member and interior minister. They would have informed you on her latest statements on Cyprus. Unfortunately, you astonished everyone while articulating your support to her. As a minister representing the German Foreign Ministry, your remarks regarding the Kurdish electorate have been unfortunate. I wonder who is deceiving you on these matters?"

Who is deceiving and misinforming the German people? Who are they speaking to in Turkey? Whoever they are, it is sure that they are achieving their goal. For people living in Turkey, it is hard to believe that German newspapers and journals are referring to the same Akşener that they know. Also, Roth's latest unfortunate statement shows clearly that the Germany should assign new advisers.