Hit list targets 25,000 people in Germany

We have many new reasons to express our thanks to the Turkish-German football player Mesut Özil. Thanks to Özil's statements on xenophobia in Germany, some truths have started to be revealed. Those who have not taken the extent of racism and xenophobia in Germany seriously so far, have finally woken up to reality.

The problem cannot be glossed over as we are hearing about new racist agendas every day, which is alarming. Until recently, we were primarily concerned about the safety of German citizens of Turkish or Kurdish descent who were subjected to the racketeering activities of the PKK terror group since PKK militants can freely maintain their unlawful activities in Europe. And now, it has been revealed that we must be concerned about the people on the hit lists of neo-Nazi terror groups. We do not know who is on these lists yet, as only the authorities reportedly know their identities.

Following the racist organizations and assassination plans revealed in the German military last year, a hit list of neo-Nazi groups has been uncovered by the German media. In addition, new documents on the National Socialist Underground (NSU) terror group, which killed ten people including eight Turks, and several other racist terror groups working parallel to the NSU have been revealed. In an answer given to a parliamentary question submitted to the federal government regarding neo-Nazi terror groups, it was stated that the NSU is not alone in Germany; they are organized under different names and form lists of enemies, and there are parallelisms between their lists. The federal government announced that more than 25,000 people's contact information was found in documents seized during the arrests of racists ongoing since 2011, they said that these lists comprise of targeted enemies of the groups.

In light of the seized documents, it was stressed that there are some similarities between the lists of the NSU and the Nordkreuz organization. The Federal Criminal Department reportedly warned only three people on the lists, whereas the remaining 24,997 do not know that they are targeted.

We expect the federal parliament members and democrats to do what is necessary on the subject.

Also, the European Commission is required to take this danger seriously from now on. Apparently, the list of 25,000 people is only the tip of the iceberg. A greater danger looms over other EU countries as other possible lists may not be known of yet.

The neo-Nazi groups and cells, who are increasingly coming to the fore, parallel to the rising far-right tendencies across the EU, are growing more dangerous each day. They are even engaging in international cooperation. So, the cooperation of far-right parties in the European Parliament elections will not be our only concern any longer. The grimmest part is the extent of the dialogue between the violence-prone racist groups and neo-Nazi groups across Europe. It is rightfully suspected that similar lists might also be circulating in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway or Britain.

The European countries and the European Commission have not shown enough care in this alarming situation so far. They remain inactive towards the problem although close cooperation in the fight against the neo-Nazi terror groups is essential. As long as this fight remains at a national level, there is no chance of success.

We hope that EUROPOL (the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation) has conducted analyses on these terror groups and their activities.

Our only expectation from the EU and all the European countries is that they take necessary steps and take this terror threat seriously as it jeopardizes not only Europe but the entire humanity. These new enemies of mankind, who look up to the great dictators of history who turned the world into a bloodbath like Hitler and Mussolini, must not be allowed to threaten European democracy.

So, we are rightfully concerned about all the democrats in Europe, particularly the ones of Turkish descent, who are included or not included in the lists of the neo-Nazi murderers.

Lastly, I wish to note that Turkey's counterterror experience will benefit the fight against neo-Nazi groups if Europe asks for Turkey's cooperation.