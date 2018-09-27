Trump gets booed, while Erdoğan brings down the house

Today, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is in Berlin. It is the first day of his three-day visit to Germany until Sept. 29. Moreover, this visit is also of great importance because it is Erdoğan's first state visit to Germany in seven years.

However, this visit has become much more meaningful, especially following the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Today, I am also in Berlin with our president and at 10:15 p.m., I am going attend a live broadcast on a German TV channel and talk to representatives from the German business and media world about "The state of Turkey-Germany relations."

I will be much more proud today as a person who has attended many live broadcasts on German TV channels for the last two years. Because I was the only person to defend Erdoğan when there were challenges against him in the debates that I previously attended. Tonight, I am sure there will be neither challenges like before, nor will I be the only speaker defending our president.

There are two names remembered by the world public opinion and of course the German public from the U.N. General Assembly.

The first is U.S. President Donald Trump, while the other is President Erdoğan. Trump will be remembered as a leader who was booed in the General Assembly, while Erdoğan is in people's hearts as an applauded and acclaimed leader.

Donald Trump, with the content and quality of his speech, reminded many Germans of "those who talk nonsense after drinking a lot of beer in one of the Gasthauses" and many Turkish citizens of "those who sit in a coffeehouse and talk through their hats." He made all sane people ask, "How can the president of the United State speak like that?"

Trump threatened countries and the world by giving individual names. But his threats made him a mockery instead of being scary. The best response was given by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his team as Trump spoke uncouthly toward Germany. They laughed.

Neither the U.S. nor the world certainly deserves such a president.

Erdoğan, on the other hand, articulated the expectations of the world public from the U.N. I am sure the number of people in Germany "who think they have unjustly criticized him" in the past has also increased. In his speech, Erdoğan, in fact, said what should be said about the European continent and the EU.

"The massacres carried out in Rwanda and Somalia in the past and still happening in Palestine have occurred while the U.N. Security Council is watching. Even if the entire world turns their back on them, we will continue to stand by the oppressed Palestinians as Turkey. We do not give our consent to the fact that such an important structure has become an institution known for its continuous failures. Therefore, we say that a comprehensive reform is required in the structure of the U.N. We say the world is bigger than five. The world is not like after World War II. Why shouldn't all 194 countries become permanent members? There are only five members, and the others are temporary with no initiatives. This institution, which I consider to be very important for the future of the world, is increasing its effectiveness in the areas of security and social equality. As Turkey, we see that there are many important things to be done through the U.N. It is justice that will provide the salvation and happiness of the world. The reason why our world is now in the grip of political, social and economic instability is injustice," Erdoğan said, articulating the feelings of all the EU and German citizens and their expectations from the U.N.

"Trade wars have harmed people in every period. We cannot keep quiet in the face of the use of economic sanctions as weapons. We must work together against the unilateral deterioration of the world trade order. It is easy to create chaos, but it is also hard to maintain order. Today, some countries are trying to create chaos persistently. There is no greater danger than the world order in which hope is lost. Turkey is in favor of free trade and travel. We side with solving our problems through constructive dialogue," Erdoğan noted in his speech, raising the importance of today's visit for the German public, who are being specifically targeted by the U.S in trade wars.

These days when the U.S. is "challenging" the whole world and harming the world economy with unfair trade wars, Turkey and Germany have many common issues to talk about.

Every positive step taken between Germany, the leader of Europe, and Turkey, the hope of the whole Islamic world, will please the world public. Because there is a need for leaders and countries to stand up and stand against Trump.

For this reason, it is very important that the relationship between Turkey and Germany develops and they cooperate in many fields, not only for the two countries or for the EU. We hope this three-day visit will be a nice start for all these issues and our expectations.