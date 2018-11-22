The Greens are now the ruling party

In the years when the Greens went into the first political arena, they were not very popular as an "unconventional" political movement. They are a party of a minority of people who are sensitive to environmental issues such as human rights and minorities. They were even described as a "left" party. In the early years, even their representation in parliament was a great success.

Although they were represented with a small number of deputies in the assemblies they were a part of, they actually did great work. In particular, the preservation of nature and the environmental consciousness that has become a part of today's daily life has made it very important in all living spaces. In this respect, in fact, in terms of the future of mankind, a very important mission was installed and a certain amount of success.

In the field of democracy, they successfully undertook the theme of representation of women's rights in political life in the form of rights, ethics and representation in sensitive areas such as immigrant rights and pioneered many social debates.

Of course, they had their mistakes as well. But as a result, the Greens have been a gain for our political life.

Their image in the early years changed with time. Especially in Germany, where they were originally established, first with the Social Democrats (SPD) and then today, as a small coalition partner of the Christian Democrats (CDU), were accustomed to undertaking government responsibility. This was a major sensation when they first established the first coalition government with the SPD, led by Joschka Fischer, the leaders of Germany's Hessen province. The Greens, which then established a federal coalition government with Gerhard Schroeder, proved themselves in every field, toward the voters.

In Germany, the coalition governments they have formed with the CDU in the two important states of Germany are now considered the most successful state governments in Germany. Winfried Kretschmann, a Green politician prime minister in Baden-Württemberg, has been in this position since 2011. In Hessen province, Tarek Al-Wazir, the Green politician who is deputy prime minister, is considered to be the most popular politician in the province.

Until yesterday, the Greens, which were sometimes forced to exceed the five percent threshold, currently have a vote rate of around 24 percent in Germany, according to public opinion polls at the federal level. Considering that the CDU and CSU (Christian Social Union) also have a vote rate of about 28 percent as CDU/CSU at the federal level, the Greens would be in power if there would be an election today.

The incompetence of the failed policies of the central parties and the non-visionary and non-charismatic presidents of the social democratic parties has created great disappointment in voters. In the past, a portion of the voters who chose Christian Democrats and Social Democrats is now heading for extreme right parties, while another part of the electorate chooses the Greens. Especially in the past, the Greens have managed to become an alternative to voters who value democracy and who have chosen parties such as the CDU, CSU or SPD. Because they are now able to offer consistent recommendations in all areas outside of the classic Green policies. For example, they proved that they could successfully carry responsibility in the field of economics. When it comes to the safety of Europe, they are not as incompetent as they used to be and offer constructive suggestions.

The federal elections in Germany have been a good lesson for the Greens in this respect. Because of the Greens co-chairman Cem Özdemir at the time, who was thinking that policy making in Germany was all about telling nonsense stories about Turkey 24 hours a day, the Greens were stuck at 8 percent. They are now changing their position to a better one by stopping that nonsense attitude.

The German voters didn't want a party who was making nonsense policies about Turkey all day long but rather looking for solutions for Germany and proposing them. As a result of this, the Greens started correcting their "nonsense" image caused by Cem Özdemir.

The new management of the Greens in Germany has a 24 percent vote for Germany and Europe, as it has been making policy by seeking to remedy the problems of the citizens on the street. We shouldn't be surprised if that rate gets even higher. The SPD, which has a 14 percent vote rate, is far from being the candle of hope for Germany. And we will see how successful the CDU can be with its new president without the absence of Angela Merkel.

While the Greens are an alternative in the space of the central parties, they can also be a wall against extremists. No one should be surprised if they become the first party in the European Parliament elections in May 2019 in Germany.

It is now expected that they would be the coalition partner of the federal government of tomorrow. This success story of the German Greens seems to be exemplary throughout Europe. We will see. The truth is, we should now pay as much attention as we do to the SPD to the Greens. As the SPD is shrinking every day, the Greens will be filling in the areas where they will be our interlocutors.