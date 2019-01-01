2019 is going to be a difficult year

First of all a big Happy New Year to all of our readers.

On the first day of 2019, I only wanted to write good things; however, 2019 looks like it is going to be a challenging year from the start. It is difficult to solve all the problems in 2019 that haven't yet been resolved in 2018. For example, will the horrors of war end in 2019 for Syrians? We hope so. However, it doesn't seem likely.

The only way to restore peace and order in Syria is to cleanse it from terrorists.

On this subject, if Turkey is supported enough, things will work out. If the terrorist organization Daesh is about to be annihilated today, it is all thanks to Turkey's involvement.

Because of this, now Turkey is a fearsome nightmare for the terrorist organization PKK and its extension in Syria, the People's Protection Units (YPG).

The only armed force these Syrian terrorists are scared of is the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) because there are no terrorists in the lands hosting the Turkish army in Syria.

Syrians are living without fear.

If only the influential powers in the region, with Russia and Iran at the helm, were to support Turkey, then Syria could finally get a constitution.

Through this, elections could be held without any meddling and Syrians could govern their own fate in an independent Syria. If only.

However, we know this is very hard to achieve.

Unfortunately, 2019 is going to be a challenging year, and not only for Syria.

In 2019, there is not much hope for all the downtrodden across the world.

For example, what can we say about the Palestinians being crushed under state terror by Israel?

Palestinians, who are left alone, primarily by America, are suffering.

Unfortunately, they aren't holding out much hope for 2019 since some Muslim states are standing behind the perpetrators of the Israeli state terror being directed at the Palestinians. Palestinians are correct in their expectations.

In 2019, the only state to offer a helping hand to the oppressed masses suffering under bloody regimes of dictators supported by superpowers will be Turkey.

Turkey is doing its best by utilizing its resources across the world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is going to work to solve the problems across the world, not only in his close vicinity, in 2019 as well. No one should doubt this.

If only the European Union would put in the effort that Turkey does. Turkey offers a great example for the EU to follow, with Ankara forming ties in Africa, Asia and South America that get stronger every day.

Some EU states must see that there is no point or benefit in pursuing their old imperialist attitudes in their relations.

It is going to be a difficult year for the EU as well. Brexit is going to be a problem until March 29, 2019. Seriously what will be the final outcome of this Brexit mess? How will Britain get out of this Brexit pit it dug and then fell in? Those who are watching this situation with joy should not be so hasty. Brexit is not only the problem of Britain, it still affects all of the EU.

And what about France? Can we talk about a future with French President Emmanuel Macron after France was taken over by "yellow vests" at the end of 2018?

And what are Catalans planning in 2019 in Spain? On the economic front, both Italy and Spain's economic status does not seem to be bright.

How about Greece? Everybody has reservations about asking this question.

In the EU, on May 23 and 26, 2019, there will be elections for the European Parliament, which are not going to have brilliant results. First of all the "EU opposing" far-right parties that have problems with democracy are expecting a huge victory.

Nobody believes that center parties can stop the far-right parties that are hunting for votes on the premise of hostility toward Muslims because these center parties are repeating the slogans of far-right parties, instead of protecting EU values.

And as always the voters are making decisions in favor of far-right parties because of this situation.

When we look at the European Parliament on May 27, 2019, we will see this reality once again.

This problem resonates in the strongest state of the EU, Germany, as well. Can Chancellor Angela Merkel and the big coalition maintain the government until the end of 2019?

How far can the Social Democratic Party (SPD), the smaller shareholder of the big coalition, shrink?

The Greens, who are growing while the SPD shrinks, is not a problem, but from my perspective, a far-right party like the Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is growing at the same time, is a worrisome reality for the future of Germany.

2019 is going to be a tough year for democracy in the EU. Yes, unfortunately, we cannot be very optimistic when we look toward the new year.