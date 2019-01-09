In the EU, critical decisions are made by capital cities, not by 'Webers'

Always the same "lies."

Whenever there are elections, and visionless and unskilled politicians became candidates, we see the same movie. We became accustomed to it, and we are bored.

On May 23 and 26, 2019, the European Parliament will be elected.

Election campaigns have begun. Not only far-right and far-left parties, but also some center parties have embraced "populist slogans."

Those who don't have a word to say about Europe and the EU see abusing the matter of "Turkey's EU membership" situation as meritorious.

We are tired of hearing the same words over and over again for the last 20 years.

Those who hope to win elections through "hostility to Muslims and Turkey" have begun to speak yet again.

To be honest, I would never have expected such a "populist start" from Manfred Weber, who has been very careful up to this point about "not making policies based on slogans" in the EU. I was wrong.

He too was no different from the others.

Unfortunately, he too believes that he will win by gathering votes from "far-right voters." However, it is well-known that this method always backfires.

It is hard to portray "enmity against Muslims and Turkey" better than far-right politicians.

The last person to try this method was Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate Martin Schulz during federal elections in Germany.

He not only lost with an "opposing Turkey and its President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan" campaign, but nowadays his SPD also hovers at the 14 percent range.

Voters are not stupid.

They expect solutions and programs regarding EU problems. In EU-opposing countries, the main problem of the voters is not "Turkey." As a matter of fact, they are keenly aware of the fact that they are capable of averting the "migrant crisis" all thanks to Turkey.

"Ending or continuing Turkey's EU candidacy" is a matter that is totally irrelevant to the solutions of the EU's problems. In fact, by "ending Turkey's EU candidacy," the EU will inherit even more trouble.

It is impossible to gain majority approval of EU member states for a decision as such. Regardless, it is irresponsible to give such false promises.

Last Saturday at a Christian Social Union (CSU) Bavaria Provincial Assembly closed meeting held in a monastery, European People's Party (EPP) candidate Weber made an announcement to reporters saying, "I am openly announcing that I will cancel Turkey's candidacy to the European Union." Weber, who states that partnership with Turkey is important, also states that full membership is not possible. This is a bold claim.

In reality, he should be challenged.

Actually, it would not be wrong to say, "Okay Mr. Weber, let's see you convince the other EU member states as the president of the EU committee and prove your word if it is that easy." If only the realist voters who listen to him could remind him of this.

Since important EU decisions are made by capital cities, such populist slogans only work to damage social order and peace.

Now, the far-right parties who have heard his words are going to use his claims to support their propaganda with great pleasure. As a result, "enmity toward Turks and Muslims in the EU" will increase. I am pretty sure this was not Weber's intention. However, the outcome always ends up like this.

Again in an election period across Europe, Muslims and especially Turks will be abused for the sack of "election material." We are used to this. But this situation harms European democracy. As EU citizens, we European Muslims will use our votes accordingly. As voters, we will definitely participate in the elections. We will elect the candidates, lists and parties that are making policies to protect Muslims against discrimination and oppose enmity toward Muslims.

The May 23 and 26, 2019 European Parliament elections are very important elections for both Muslim and Christian democrats.

Our vote will be for equal rights and social peace.