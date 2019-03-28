In Europe, far-left, far-right joins forces against Turkey

Both European Union member states and some non-EU member states like Switzerland and Norway are seeing an increasing amount of "Islamophobia," and with every passing day it is becoming more and more dangerous.

Far-right and racist parties and violent groups threaten the security of life and property of Muslims living in Europe. Far-right and racist groups, which have formed powerful groups within the national assemblies of many European countries, are also members of coalition governments in some.

It has become normal to see far-right party ministers in some EU member states.

When it comes to enmity toward Islam, Muslims, Turks and Turkey, we should not make the mistake of only paying attention to far-right and racist people. In Europe, far-left parties and groups are also a major concern regarding this matter.

Far-right and far-left parties are not only together when it comes to EU opposition and center party opposition, but they are also in alliance when it comes to Islam, Muslims and enmity toward Turks and Turkey.

Both far-right and racist parties and far-left and pro-terrorist parties a

re hunting for votes for the upcoming May 23 and 26 European Parliament elections through racist and xenophobic propaganda.

Right and left extremists are on the same page when it comes to not allowing Turkey to become an EU member. They spread hostility toward Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan together. When it comes to their view on

mosques and Muslims there is no difference. The far-right acts as the Knights Templar and members of the far-left act as enemies of religion, and both oppose Turks and Muslims as a result.

For this reason, if we are to fight against Islamophobia and xenophobia in Europe, we should not only battle the far-right we should also deal with the far-left.

For example, the far-left Cypriot Greek Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL) is the leader of ever-increasing racist parties against Muslims, Turks and Turkey within Europe. AKEL is the biggest and richest party in the Confederal Group of European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL), which fervently promotes enmity toward Turks and Turkey in the European Parliament and is a supporter of the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), (with all of their alternative names).

For the GUE/NGL, which is made up of small and insignificant left groups and parties in general, AKEL is very important. AKEL is a "communist" party that is known for hostility toward Turks and obstructed the Annan plan in Cyprus.

In the European Parliament, conferences and meetings with the PKK and FETÖ terrorist organizations are possible because of GUE/NGL members of parliament. The most fervent lobbying attempts to take the PKK terrorist organization off the "EU terror organization list" is being conducted by GUE/NGL. Advice penned by using the PKK and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) terrorist organization as sources and on the level of Turkey and Turkish enmity and racism are being added to annual Turkey reports by GUE/NGL.

Far-right groups in the European Parliament cannot come close to GUE/NGL when it comes to hostility toward Turks and Turkey. Knowing this truth is beneficial. When we take a look at the lists of GUE/NGL, which represents the far left in the European Parliament elections in the EU, we see that candidates supporting the PKK are on top.

In the European Parliament elections, the GUE/NGL is expected to increase the number of its members in parliament. This is a great threat for both European democracies and Muslims living in Europe or European Turks that are targets of terrorist organizations like the PKK and FETÖ because, unfortunately, far-right and racist members of parliament that will have their numbers increased will have an ally with strong numbers from the terror-loving far left!

Therefore it is not only the far-right and racists we should be cautious of, but in a similar fashion we should also watch out for the far-left and take precautions.