Sri Lanka, Hakkari or Christchurch: Terror is the enemy of humanity

As the Christian world was celebrating Easter this weekend, the sad news from Sri Lanka shook all of humanity. Terror again showed itself as the enemy of humanity.

Terrorists targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka murdered some 290 souls. We have read the news that more than 500 people are wounded. Among those who were murdered there are also two Turkish citizens. Those celebrating Easter were murdered and wounded. Murderers, enemies of humanity, this time hit Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka which has a population of 21 million people, 70 percent of whom are Buddhists, 12 percent Hindu, 10 percent Muslims and approximately 7 percent Christians. As understood from the numbers, Christians who have the lowest population numbers in the country have been targeted. After that, businesses belonging to Muslims in the city of Kalutara were subjected to arson. A mosque in the town of Pattalum has been attacked by Molotov cocktails.

As it is understood, the aim of terrorists in Sri Lanka is to drag the country into a civil war. We Turks and Muslims have suffered much from terror and we are still suffering. Just recently we delivered four martyrs to the earth. Our martyrs were; Erhan Çiyapul, 22, Murat Şahin, 25, Yener Kırıkçı, 26, and Şevket Çetin, 27. They were defending humanity and battling terrorists. In Turkey, as well as Syria and Iraq, our young people are battling murderers, the enemies of humanity, for the sake of mankind. Because Turkish soldiers and police are fighting against terror at the expense of their lives, people in Europe are able to live in peace. And while Turkey is paying such a big price, many European countries, unfortunately, are safe havens for terrorists. Turkey is left alone in the battle against terror.

Muslims on the other hand, sadly, are increasingly becoming the targets of terrorists more and more. In Christchurch, New Zealand, during the attack perpetrated on people performing Friday prayer, at least 50 people were murdered and many more were wounded. People who were performing their Friday prayer were murdered in a fashion similar to the people who were celebrating Easter in churches in Sri Lanka. Lately, in European countries, Muslims have started to fear for the security of their lives and belongings. The number of Muslims being attacked or harassed in the streets is increasing. In many European cities, attacks are being perpetrated against mosques. Terror – without distinguishing between mosques and churches – is continuing with its attacks on diverse groups of people.

It is not possible to succeed in the war against terror with just with military and police precautions. The U.S., EU and certain EU member states who are designating terrorist organizations as "enemies" and some as "allies, are making a big mistake. There are no "good" terrorists. Those who are supporting "allied" terrorist organizations against "enemy" terrorists are hindering the efforts to stop terrorism. Those who are distinguishing terrorists as "Muslim terrorists" and "Christian terrorists," must understand that with these faulty descriptions they are helping the terrorists' cause. The Sri Lankan and New Zealand examples are in the open.

In the same manner, those who are staying indifferent toward Turkey's martyrs and those who do not oppose bloody terrorist organizations like the PKK, and its Syrian affiliates the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), should not be surprised if terror is not being rooted out.

Countries battling terrorist organizations, murderers and terrorists must be supported. It is not possible to end terror just by "condemning terror" after a terrorist attack.