When will Europe hear the voices of the Kurdish mothers?

Seriously, where are the defenders of women's rights of Europe? Where are the feminist civic organizations? Aren't the churches, unions and human rights organizations hearing the voices of the mothers?

Haven't the members of the European Parliament, the capitals of Europe, national parliaments or within the provincial parliaments that love giving speeches about "Kurds," heard the Kurdish mothers' voices yet?

Haven't media outlets and journalists who are used to making unrealistic claims by "exploiting the Kurds" at every opportunity heard the Kurdish mothers' voices?

Are those who were attempting to take the "PKK terrorist organization out of the terrorist organization list" in the U.S. playing the three monkeys now? What are the politicians that were enjoying posing alongside the PKK, or the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG), doing now?

In Turkey in Diyarbakır, Kurdish mothers are demonstrating in front of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) headquarters. They want their sons back, who they claim have been tricked and taken away to join the PKK terrorist organization.

Youth aged between 17-20 that are kidnapped by the PKK, are for some reason, entering the HDP building and then are vanishing! Kurdish mothers do not want their children to be victims of terrorism anymore.

The PKK terrorist organization is not touching the sons of rich families of Kurdish descent by taking large amounts of money from them instead. However, the PKK is claiming at least one to two children from families that are unable to give at least TL 30,000.

They are kidnapping these children and bringing them to the mountains. They are training them and brainwashing them. After that, they are using them as terrorists in terrorist's acts as members of the YPG in Syria and PKK in Iraq and Turkey. Most of these children are losing their lives in terrorist acts. Their parents are unable to see them again. Most of them don't even have graves.

The PKK is causing the Kurds the most suffering and pain and is unable to find terrorists to fight thanks to Turkey's successful fight against terror. It is having a hard time finding personnel. Because of this, it is focusing intensely on kidnapping youth.

People of Kurdish descent are now tired of the PKK. They are no longer afraid of the PKK which was seizing their children, money and belongings. They have seen that if they remain silent they will be victims to terror. Because of this, they are standing vigilant in front of the HDP headquarters while saying "damn the PKK." Despite the attacks and threats by HDP members, without flinching they will wait until their children come back.

A couple of days ago in Diyarbakır, Hacire Akar started a sitting demonstration on Aug. 22, in front of the HDP provincial administration building for the sake of her son Mehmet Akar who she claimed was kidnapped. Hacire Akar whose demonstration was to stop her son from being a victim of terror succeeded and thanks to her struggle she was able to reunite with her son on Aug. 24, and became an example to other mothers whose children were kidnapped and taken to the mountains. Unfortunately, European politicians and media overlooked the brave struggle of Hacire Akar. Again the "double standards" in regards to human rights were documented.

Now four more mothers are protesting in front of the HDP's building in Diyarbakır since Sunday in order get their sons back. Their spouses and relatives are supporting them and are waiting with them.

One of these families is the Çetinkaya family. The Çetinkaya family has started a sit-in protest and claim that their 17-year-old son Süleyman Çetinkaya was kidnapped. The group formed of the father Şahap, mother Feyziya and siblings and nephews, are waiting for their children to be found and given back to them. Şahap said that his child was called and went to the HDP building. The father learned that his son "was sent to Syria over Mardin Dargeçit after coming to the HDP." Rightfully the entire family is worried about their son. They hate the PKK terrorist organization.

Another mother Ayşegül Biçer's son Mustafa Biçer has been kidnapped by the PKK and taken to Syria 10 months ago. Ayşe Biçer is now asking for her son back.

The number of Kurdish mothers and families who are asking for their sons to be returned are increasing every passing day. In light of accusations, HDP members remain silent. Because they cannot speak. The PKK terrorist organization has really scared and subdued the HDP.

But the mothers are no longer afraid of the PKK! They are fighting for their sons.

Seriously where are the human rights defenders of Europe? Why aren't they supporting the justified struggle of these mothers? Is it really so hard to see this bloody and cruel face of the PKK?

Why aren't the "Turkey reporters," "Turkey experts," journalists, unionists, church clergy and many others who were saying that "they are always supporting the Kurds," supporting the Kurdish mothers now? They used to take photographs with HDP members at every opportunity. Diyarbakır is not foreign to them. They should know the HDP city building very well.

Are they going to visit the mothers waiting for their sons in front of the HDP building? We are anxiously waiting.

The Kurds are now rebelling against the cruelty of the terrorist organizations of the PKK and YPG in Syria. And they are asking for Europe to see this reality and do what is necessary. They are right.