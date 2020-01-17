Berlin Conference disheartens some countries

I would like to begin my article by wishing a "good Friday," because I believe the wish of many who are wanting peace and stability in Libya this weekend, especially this Sunday, is for the successful outcome of talks.

Those who are saying "no more blood in Libya" are praying for the Berlin Conference that will take place this Sunday in Berlin to succeed.

In order to find a lasting solution in Libya and stop the spilling of blood, Turkey and Russia are putting forth great efforts. Now Germany too is supporting the country in a similar vein, a positive development for the crisis in Libya. The sudden meeting of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas with putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar in Benghazi yesterday proved how determined Germany is to create a peaceful outcome. We believe that this step by Maas, as a representative of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, has unnerved countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece, because these countries do not want peace and stability in Libya. For them, a weak Libya that they are able to control a part of due to this "dirty" war is a lot more valuable than peace.

If the Berlin Conference is to succeed, first and foremost the UAE will not be pleased by this development. The UAE does not want the government that has been acknowledged by the U.N. to be in power in Libya. They do not want democracy in Libya, and due to this, they are providing all sorts of military aid to Haftar in hopes to later exploit the country. By providing armored vehicles, planes, unmanned aerial vehicles and much more military aid, the UAE is one of the countries that is playing a huge role in the continuation of this war that is taking countless lives with every passing day.

In fact, last Monday, following great efforts by Turkey and Russia, Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, and Gen. Haftar, who started the civil war in Libya, were about to come into an agreement regarding many matters during their meeting in Moscow. Sarraj even signed this joint declaration. At the last minute, Haftar left Moscow without signing this agreement, but accepted a "two-day thinking period" following Russia's pressure.

If Haftar too were to sign the joint document, this would have been a great step to take prior to the Berlin Conference. If that were to be the case, the Berlin Conference would have been able to produce a successful outcome.

However, due to the pressure of countries that are for the continuation of this "dirty civil war" in Libya, starting with the UAE, Haftar gave up on signing the document. Now we will see what kind of an outcome the diplomatic efforts of Russia and Germany will produce from now until this Sunday.

However, it is obvious that the countries that are willing to topple the U.N.-supported Libyan government for the sake of their own national interests are not standing idly by.

Saudi Arabia, which is the biggest supporter of the UAE and Egypt's dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and who is also almost in control of these two countries, is making great efforts that no positive steps for peace and stability will come for Libya out of Berlin.

In fact, they are putting pressure on Haftar for his forces to escalate the war prior to the Berlin Conference.

Only Russia and the U.S. are in a position to stop the efforts of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in regard to the escalation of the war in Libya, which is worrying Algeria and Tunisia. However, we should remind that despite our praises for the efforts of Russia together with Turkey for the Berlin Conference, Russian Wagner mercenaries have joined Haftar's side in the war in Libya. If the U.S. is to interfere, this would be very effective to stop Haftar who was under the direct command of the U.S. in the past as well as the countries that are supporting him. But it is important to ask whether the U.S. is willing to do this or not? This is a question that is being asked by many.

We have no doubts that the EU wants peace and stability in Libya. Especially under the leadership of Germany, a great and sincere effort is being made. However despite the stance of the EU as a whole, three EU member states are supporting the "dirty war" in Libya.

France, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are supporting Haftar, not for the interests of the EU, but for some other goals and faulty dreams.

Despite being an EU and NATO member, France has been recently taking steps in opposition to EU and NATO interests, and these are no longer a surprise.

Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration on the other hand are expecting merits from Haftar's "dirty war" in Libya just to gain an advantage over Turkey. Greece is not shy about trampling every EU value in this regard. In fact, as of now, it is voicing its protests against the Berlin Conference since it is not invited to the conference and thus unable to support Haftar there.

As you can see, including these three EU member states we have mentioned above, six countries are rooting for the Berlin Conference to fail.

If Turkey were not to support a government that has been directly acknowledged by the U.N. and were not to show that it was ready to provide all kinds of support in its decision not to abandon forces that are fighting for democracy in Libya, maybe today there would not even be the mention of a Berlin Conference. Russia, which was in cooperation with Turkey in Syria, turned to support Turkey's efforts for peace and stability in Libya.

The Libya Education Cooperation Team that Turkey has sent to Libya ruined the plans of Haftar and its supporters which were providing him with all types of military aid, in their goal to totally annihilate the Libyan government and all those in support of it. The world's public opinion has seen how serious and determined Turkey is in Cyprus, Syria and Iraq. No one should have any doubts regarding this in Libya.

By standing strong in Libya with all of its resources, Turkey is providing massive contributions for the end of the war in Libya. And it is obvious that the UAE, Egypt, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration are the ones that are the most disgruntled with this. If Turkey and Russia were not to take a stand for peace, those who were getting ready to plunder Libya and those who were willing to gain advantages in the Mediterranean against Turkey by bringing Haftar into power would have been very happy.

Now under these circumstances this Sunday, the Berlin Conference will begin. We must be realistic. Our expectation is a "humble" one, but any and all steps that will bring peace in Libya – no matter how small they – are will be a "giant step" for us.

Our hope for Libya is for the forces of democracy in the country will be able to find an environment where they can shape the future of their country in a democratic way.